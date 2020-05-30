67th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

173,491

8,134

Recovered

82,627

11,729

Deaths

4,980

269

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh76454410334 Uttar Pradesh74454215201 West Bengal48131775302 Bihar3359120915 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Politics 30 May 2020 Andhra High Court: R ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra High Court: Ramesh Kumar's sacking was a 'fraud on power'

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 30, 2020, 8:15 am IST
Updated May 30, 2020, 8:15 am IST
Judges make stinging remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy government
N Ramesh Kumar, who has been reinstated as the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner. (DC File Photo)
 N Ramesh Kumar, who has been reinstated as the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner. (DC File Photo)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday set aside the appointment of Justice (retd) V Kanagaraj as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and reinstated his predecessor N Ramesh Kumar whose tenure was cut short by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government following his decision to postpone the local bodies elections in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

A division bench comprising chief justice J K Maheshwari and justice M Satyanarayana Murthy struck down the ordinance promulgated by the Andhra Pradesh governor appointing the new SEC “as it is actuated by fraud on power and does not qualify the test of rationality and reasonableness specified in Constitution of India.”

 

Referring to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy casting aspersions on Ramesh Kumar and attacking him on personal grounds with reference to caste, the judges said, “They (chief minister and Council of Ministers) have decided to remove Mr Ramesh Kumar due to not having connivance” and “brought narcissist Ordinance to remove him and to bring the person of their choice. Therefore, the promulgation of Ordinance is actuated by oblique reason and on extraneous grounds.”

Turning down the argument of the state government that a former judge was appointed as SEC as part of the electoral reforms  being considered by the state for a long time, the High Court said the government did not think of reforms till the SEC postponed elections in view of the the coronavirus pandemic. The court felt that the government had chosen the Ordinance to circumvent the impeachment procedure, the only way to remove the SEC as per the Constitution, and it is “impermissible under law.”

The court also made it clear that cessation of office is nothing but termination from office, which takes away the valuable right accrued on the constitutional authority appointed under Article 243K of the Constitution. “There is no public interest or constitutional necessity to take immediate action by the governor for promulgation of Ordinance,” it ruled.

Significantly, the age of Justice (retd) Kanagaraj found a mention in the court verdict several times. Maintaining that none of the Election Commissioners had so far worked above the age of 65 years, the court said removing Ramesh Kumar and appointing Justice Kanagaraj at the age of 77 years, how far fair and reasonable and falls within the electoral reforms “is not appealable to us.”

...
Tags: n ramesh kumar, justice kanagaraj, andhra pradesh state election commissioner, sec
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Thousands of Vizag natives are returning to the city from high-risk coronavirus-hit places. This couple drove all the way from Hyderabad on their motorcycle carrying all their belongings. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)

Vizag admin told to gear up for influx of returnees

KK Shailaja, Health Minister of Kerala (ANI)

No community transmission in Kerala so far, says state health minister

Representational image. (AP)pt

Railways defends itself, says Shramik Specials can be terminated or rerouted

Other political leaders too have taken up the issue with the Centre, saying that it is against the Constitution not to provide for 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates. Representational Image

Denial of medical seats for OBCs takes political turn



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra High Court reinstates sacked state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar

N Ramesh Kumar. (DC File Photo)

BJP to hold digital rallies to mark first anniversary of Modi 2.0 government

BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi speaks with CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures Congress' support

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

P Chidambaram attacks Modi government for discontinuing RBI Bonds scheme

File image of Congress leader P Chidambaram.

MVA government in Maharashtra will complete its full term, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham