Traitor of Cong should be punished: Sidhu stands by his words

Published May 30, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
Earlier on May 24, Chief Minister Singh had hinted at changing the portfolio of his Cabinet colleague Sidhu.
Congress leader and Punjab's Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said any change in his portfolio will be the decision of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader and Punjab's Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said any change in his portfolio will be the decision of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: Congress leader and Punjab's Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said any change in his portfolio will be the decision of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

"If my department is changed, it will be the decision of Captain Singh. I have never spoken about ministers who oppose me because all of them are my brothers," said Sidhu here while talking to media persons.

 

Defending the performance of his ministry, Sidhu said: "I have worked to the best of my ability. If someone wants to say otherwise, it is his choice."

Asserting that he brought a turn-around "in a department which was earlier defunct," Siddhu said: "Apart from signing CLUs, nothing used to happen in my department. It is only in the last two years of my tenure that development's real work has started happening."

Replying to Chief Minister Singh's comment about the Congress' defeat in urban areas, Sidhu said: "We lost Bathinda with the smallest margin in 40 years. Nobody said anything when the party won 53 out of 55 seats that I had campaigned for in the assembly elections."

Defending his statement in Bathinda, Siddhu said: "I did not name anybody in my statement. I had only said that the traitor of the Congress party should be punished (Thok do). I don't go back on my words.

Maintaining that that "he has never spoken against Captain Singh," Sidhu said: "Despite the abuse I get, I have never spoken against any Congress party worker because the ruling party should only speak against the Opposition."

 

