Rahul Gandhi meets up with other UPA leaders before Modi’s swearing-in

Rahul Gandhi is in the capital to attend Modi’s oath taking ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian National Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been going around the capital, meeting up with several UPA leaders before Prime Minister elect Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets NCP leader Sharad Pawar at Pawar's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jKkH1mGsOB — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Rahul Gandhi met up with CNP chief Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence and also met Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in the capital of Delhi.