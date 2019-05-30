Cricket World Cup 2019

Rahul Gandhi meets up with other UPA leaders before Modi’s swearing-in

Rahul met up with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Delhi earlier on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi is in the capital to attend Modi’s oath taking ceremony. (Photo: ANI)
 Rahul Gandhi is in the capital to attend Modi's oath taking ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian National Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been going around the capital, meeting up with several UPA leaders before Prime Minister elect Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening.

 

 

 

Rahul Gandhi met up with CNP chief Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence and also met Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in the capital of Delhi.

