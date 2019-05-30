Modi sarkar 2.0: PM Modi brings fresh faces; 20 first-timers in cabinet

BJP leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani who were a part of the first Modi government, also took oath as Cabinet Ministers. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: As Narendra Modi took oath as 15th Prime Minister of India along with his new Cabinet in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as many as 20 members who took the oath are first-time ministers.

Among the prominent ones to take the oath were Anurag Thakur, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant and S Jaishankar, who served as Foreign Secretary in the first Modi ministry.

Here's a list of the full first-time ministers in the second term of the Modi government:

Cabinet Ministers

1. S Jaishankar

2. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

3. Arjun Munda

4. Pralhad Joshi

5. Arvind Sawant

Ministers of State

1. Prahalad Singh Patel

2. G. Kishan Reddy

3. Anurag Thakur

4. Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

5. Debasree Chaudhuri

6. Kailash Choudhary

7. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

8. Rameshwar Teli

9. Nityanand Rai

10. Rattan Lal Kataria

11. V. Muraleedharan

12. Renuka Singh Saruta

13. Som Parkash

14. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Prahalad Singh Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and ministers at the function which was attended by heads of government and representatives from BIMSTEC countries, besides Prime Minister of Mauritius and President of Kyrgyzstan.

Several overseas friends of the party from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK, were also invited.

With this, Modi became the first Prime Minister outside of Congress to win two consecutive terms with a full majority since 1971.

