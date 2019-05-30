Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 30 May 2019 Modi sarkar 2.0: Man ...
Nation, Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Maneka Gandhi likely to be pro-tem speaker

PTI
Published May 30, 2019, 9:06 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 9:46 pm IST
Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
 Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi is likely to be the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Sources said she has been selected to become the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi is the outgoing Union Minister for Women and Child Development . The main duty of the pro-tem Speaker is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha.

A temporary post, the Pro-tem Speaker presides over the first meeting of lower House of Parliament after the General election besides presiding over the sitting in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is elected if it is a newly constituted House.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, maneka gandhi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI twitter)

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Mamata calls them criminals

Shah worked for Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. (Photo: BJP twitter)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Amit Shah sworn-in as Cabinet Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Narendra Modi takes oath; Shah, Jaishankar join cabinet

'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Don't want any symbolic participation in the government: JD(U) chief Nitish



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
 

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

‘We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,’ the owners of Wendy’s Milton said. (Photo: Facebook | haley.styles.775)
 

Delhi University to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are no more

The Delhi University, which will be starting its admissions from Wednesday, is mulling over giving full scholarships to students whose parents are no more or unemployed, the varsity said. (Photo: File)
 

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's Siliguri is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Mamata Banerjee calls them criminals

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Narendra Modi takes oath; Shah, Jaishankar join cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Amit Shah sworn-in as Cabinet Minister

Shah worked for Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. (Photo: BJP twitter)

Don't want any symbolic participation in the government: JD(U) chief Nitish

'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Cong-JD(S) govt functioning smoothly': K'taka CM assures after meeting Rahul

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham