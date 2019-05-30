Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 30 May 2019 Modi sarkar 2.0: Ami ...
Nation, Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Amit Shah sworn-in as Cabinet Minister

ANI
Published May 30, 2019, 9:19 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 9:28 pm IST
Shah was the third in line, after Modi and Rajnath Singh, to take the oath, administered by President Kovind.
Shah worked for Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. (Photo: BJP twitter)
 Shah worked for Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. (Photo: BJP twitter)

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday was sworn-in as a cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Shah was the third in line, after Modi and Rajnath Singh, to take the oath, administered by President Ram Nath Kovind.

 

Portfolios of the new council of ministers are yet to be announced.

Speculation over Shah getting a cabinet berth was rife ever since the resounding victory of the BJP and its allies in the Lok Sabha elections. From a party worker to a cabinet minister, Shah has had a meteoric rise in the BJP.

Born in Mumbai in 1964, he was brought up at his paternal village in Maansa, Gujarat till the age of 16.

According to his website, as a young boy, he was always inspired by the stories of the great patriots of the nation and dreamt of working for the progress of the motherland.

He was especially inspired and influenced by the nationalist spirit and vision of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) and became its active member in Ahmedabad, it says.

Shah worked for Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. There, Shah was noted for his organisational skills and was appointed the national treasurer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and subsequently the state secretary and state vice-president of the party in Gujarat.

With his excellent election management expertise, Shah managed the campaign of BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani's election from Ahmedabad constituency in 1989.

During these years, Shah came in contact with Narendra Modi- then a rising star in the BJP.

He and Narendra Modi, who was then an organisational secretary of the party in Gujarat, helped BJP mobilise its workers, which bore fruitful results for the party in subsequent elections.

BJP came to power in Gujarat in 1995. However, its government fell in 1997. According to the BJP president's website, Shah successfully contested the Assembly Elections from Sarkhej that followed the BJP government's fall.

BJP returned to power in the state with Narendra Modi as its Chief Minister in 2002. Shah handled several key portfolios in the state government including the Home Ministry.

Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. A trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was appointed party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh just ahead of the 2014 national elections.

With his sharp political acumen, Shah helped the party and its allies win 73 out of 80 seats in the state leading PM Modi to proclaim him as "man-of-the-match" of BJP's victory.

Indeed, as the captain of the winning team, Shah deserves credit for turning the party into an election-winning machine. With one Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls of Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, his record as the BJP president has been unmatchable.

It is 2019 now and the BJP led by Shah has scripting history by becoming the first party in India, since 1971, to return with full majority.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI twitter)

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Mamata calls them criminals

Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Maneka Gandhi likely to be pro-tem speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Narendra Modi takes oath; Shah, Jaishankar join cabinet

'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Don't want any symbolic participation in the government: JD(U) chief Nitish



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
 

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

‘We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,’ the owners of Wendy’s Milton said. (Photo: Facebook | haley.styles.775)
 

Delhi University to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are no more

The Delhi University, which will be starting its admissions from Wednesday, is mulling over giving full scholarships to students whose parents are no more or unemployed, the varsity said. (Photo: File)
 

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's Siliguri is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Maneka Gandhi likely to be pro-tem speaker

Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Don't want any symbolic participation in the government: JD(U) chief Nitish

'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Cong-JD(S) govt functioning smoothly': K'taka CM assures after meeting Rahul

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

T’gana Cong leader along with party workers protest against Rahul's resignation

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday staged a protest along with the party workers at Gandhi Bhavan here against Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the party president's post. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham