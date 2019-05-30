Cricket World Cup 2019

Mauritius PM arrives in Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

ANI
Published May 30, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 8:44 am IST
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 7 PM in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Thursday morning arrived here to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jugnauth was received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

 

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 7 PM in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Leaders from all BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states have confirmed their attendance for Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India.

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will be present in the national capital Delhi for attending the ceremony.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov will also be present at the event.

Several overseas friends of BJP from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK, have also been invited.

