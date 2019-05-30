Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 30 May 2019 AP CM promises Rs 3k ...
Nation, Politics

AP CM promises Rs 3k per month for senior citizens, corruption-free governance

ANI
Published May 30, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Reddy was sworn in on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Municipality Stadium in front of a huge crowd of his party workers and admirers.
In his first major announcement after taking the oath, Reddy announced the scheme for senior citizens and asserted there would be corruption-free governance in the state.
 In his first major announcement after taking the oath, Reddy announced the scheme for senior citizens and asserted there would be corruption-free governance in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Vijayawada: YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who got a massive mandate for his party YSRCP in the Assembly elections, was on Thursday sworn in as second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation and he immediately announced Rs.3,000 as pension per month for senior citizens in the state.

Reddy, who was sworn in by Governor E S L Narasimhan at the Indira Gandhi Municipality Stadium in front of a huge crowd of his party workers and admirers, was the only one to take oath today.

 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and DMK chief M K Stalin were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

In his first major announcement after taking the oath, Reddy announced the scheme for senior citizens and asserted there would be corruption-free governance in the state.

"Every senior citizen would get at least Rs 3,000 monthly pension. This would be my first signature after I assume the Chief Minister's office. The scheme would begin with Rs 2,250 and it will be increased up to Rs 3,000 within three years," he said while addressing the people who kept cheering him right from the time he took the oath of office and secrecy in Telugu.

"There will be corruption-free governance across the state. A call centre would be set up at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to address the corruption charges. Everyone will have access to the CMO," Reddy said.

He said over one lakh jobs will be created by October 2.

"From pensions to fee reimbursements, Andhra people can now get them sanctioned within 72 hours by the Gram Secretariat. YSRCP government will create around 1.6 lakh jobs by next Gandhi Jayanti. Power tariffs will be brought down in the state. Within six months to one year, people will see a change in this government," he said.

"By August 15, we will provide 4 lakh jobs to people as village volunteers at a salary of Rs 5,000. There will be one volunteer for every 50 families and it will be the corruption-free and transparent mechanism. We will set up village secretariats by October 2, giving 1.45 lakh jobs. Once you make an application in village secretariat, it will be resolved or sanctioned within 72 hours," Jagan said.

The Chief Minister also said that he will request the Andhra Pradesh High Court to constitute a judicial commission with the sitting judge to monitor and execute tenders and contracts.

Reddy promised development for everyone irrespective of any caste and religion.
"People of Andhra have blessed me with such a great victory after walking with me for over 3,600 kilometres. I thank everyone for their belief and support towards me. I have seen the suffering of the poor and elders in the state. I assure that I am there for you all," he said.

"We did not bring big books for our manifesto. We just brought out two pages. We don't intend to address a particular caste or religion. It is meant for all. I will follow the manifesto-like Bible, Quran and Gita to fulfil all the promises," the Chief Minister said.

Jagan also wished DMK chief MK Stalin that he would become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had stuck a cordial relationship with Reddy against the backdrop of his rivalry with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed his wish that the YSRCP chief should continue as the Chief Minister for next four terms.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy is very young but he has a huge responsibility. Andhra people should be happy during his rule. Both Telugu states need to be developed with mutual understanding," he said.

"The consumption of Godavari water should take place 100 per cent by the Andhra Pradesh government. There are difficulties related to Krishna water, Telangana state government will provide all the support. People of Andhra Pradesh has given a wonderful opportunity to Jagan. Jagan's rule should continue for next three to four terms," Rao said.

The YSRCP got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. The party won 151 seats, whereas TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. In the Lok Sabha, YSRCP bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with rest three going to the TDP.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, tdp, ysrcp, ys jaganmohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


