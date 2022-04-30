Nation Politics 30 Apr 2022 Row over RaGa’ ...
Nation, Politics

Row over RaGa’s proposed OU visit deepens

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Apr 30, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 7:42 am IST
TRSV and ABVP activists are not in favour of allowing the visit
Osmania University. (DC Image)
 Osmania University. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to Osmania University (OU) on May 7 seems to be escalating by the day.

While some students approached the High Court seeking its intervention to allow the visit, dean of PG College of Law, Prof G. Vinod Kumar has thrown his weight behind the Congress leader. On the other hand, TRSV and ABVP activists are not in favour of allowing the visit.

 

The issue arose when TPCC members asked OU's vice chancellor (VC) to permit the visit, while TRSV, the TRS' student wing, asked the VC to deny permission. Former Rajya Sabha MP Hanumantha Rao and former MLC Ramulu Naik, along with other Congress leaders, met the VC on Tuesday, asking for his nod.

On Friday, K. Manavatha Roy, a research scholar at Arts College, OU, and the chairman of Telangana Students Unemployed JAC (joint action committee), and three other students approached the High Court to file a lunch motion petition, seeking directions to the varsity to allow the visit. However, as Friday was the last day of the court before the summer vacation, they were asked to file a house motion on Monday.

 

Apart from this, Roy and five other students have written to the OU registrar seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi to meet students at Tagore Auditorium. The letter states that Rahul Gandhi wants to meet the varsity's students as well as unemployed people for the purpose of nation building, and the visit was not planned to be a political one.

Prof. Kumar said not allowing the visit would be unconstitutional and undemocratic. "He is the Congress senior leader and MP. He will talk about what is happening in Telangana and why social justice is being denied. That is an intellectual discourse, so what is wrong if he shares his views," asked the dean.

 

Prof Kumar added that leaders from other parties, including TRS, BJP, CPM and CPI had come to the university earlier, so not allowing a Congress leader was wrong. "Every democratic intellectual, students and scholars must oppose it," he said.

If given permission, Rahul Gandhi would be the second MP in recent times to enter the varsity. In November 2020, as part of campaigning for the GHMC elections, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya had allegedly trespassed the OU campus by removing barricades and conducting a meeting within the campus.

 

Meanwhile, students from the ABVP too are opposing the visit. A research scholar from the party said if Rahul Gandhi arrived, he and his supporters would surely speak in favour of Congress and the visit would be a purely political one.

...
Tags: osmania university, congress leader rahul gandhi, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Rahul’s meet: Revanth faces dissidence
Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Latest From Nation

This will create an ecosystem for the realty sector to flourish in the coming years. We can together create blue collar jobs with the power of CREDAI, TREDA and other real estate bodies. Our men from Telangana are working in far away countries for meagre incomes. With this initiative, we can have them work from their homes by staying with their families, said the minister. — DC Image

KTR mulls training centre for local workforce

It is my humble request to the builders in the city to keep water availability, parking facility, waste management and sewage management in mind during construction and planning. For their betterment, we are continuing with the unlimited FSI plan, Rama Rao said. — Twitter

Self restrict on FSI: KTR to builders

Further commenting on other political parties and their decision to revoke the GO, Rama Rao said that even Congress and BJP leaders had promised the same to the residents of 84 villages.

Master plan to boost GO 111 lands: Minister

Mulugu MLA Seethakka of Congress visited Shanigakunta village on Friday morning and distributed daily essentials, utensils and bedsheets. — Representational image/DC

Fire destroys 25 houses at Shanigakunta in Mulugu district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Osmania University. (DC Image)

TRS, Telangana Congress elated over Prashant Kishor's move

Political strategist and consultant Prashant Kishor. (File Image)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->