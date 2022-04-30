Nation Politics 30 Apr 2022 Osmania University d ...
Nation, Politics

Osmania University denies permission for RaGa visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 30, 2022, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 3:22 pm IST
The row over the Congress leader's visit had been escalating by the day, with TRSV and ABVP activists not in favour of the visit
Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Image)
 Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Image)

In a setback for Telangana Congress, Osmania University on Saturday denied permission for Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to the varsity on May 7.

The row over the Congress leader's visit had been escalating by the day, with reports from dissidence emerging from within the party.

 

While some students approached the High Court seeking its intervention to allow the visit, TRSV and ABVP activists are not in favour of allowing the visit.

If given permission, Rahul Gandhi would have been the second MP in recent times to enter the varsity. In November 2020, as part of campaigning for the GHMC elections, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya had allegedly trespassed the OU campus by removing barricades and conducting a meeting within the campus.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, osmania university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


