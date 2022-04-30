Nation Politics 30 Apr 2022 BJP workers shout sl ...
Nation, Politics

BJP workers shout slogans at Nitin Gadkari's event

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 30, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 7:39 am IST
BJP activists obstruct minister Prashanth Reddy's speech
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. — DC Image
 Union minister Nitin Gadkari. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Slogan-shouting at Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari's programme in Hyderabad to launch national highway projects in the state sparked the TRS' ire on Friday.

BJP workers disrupted the speech of Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy at the event, Raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and "Bharat Mata ki Jai." Prashant Reddy stopped his speech for some time and resumed after the activists quietened down.

 

The incident occurred in the presence of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and G. Kishan Reddy and MoS Gen. V.K. Singh (retd).

This is the first time that such an incident occurred in the state at an official event. It comes amid the ongoing war of words between the leaders of TRS and BJP in the state over various issues.

The BJP workers calmed down after Kishan Reddy intervened and repeatedly appealed to them not to raise the slogans at an official programme. Kishan Reddy used the platform to deny that the Centre is discriminating against Telangana. He claimed that Narendra Modi government was committed to the development of all states.

 

Later, speaking to the media, Prashanth Reddy lashed out at the BJP for turning 'official programme' into a 'BJP programme'. He alleged that the BJP state leaders had set a target for local BJP leaders and corporators to mobilise 3,000 party workers each for the event to obstruct TRS leaders. Prashanth Reddy warned that if the TRS resorted to such 'cheap tactics', no BJP Union minister would be able to hold a programme in the state.

Reddy said he came to the event only to thank Gadkari for sanctioning funds and projects to Telangana and not to talk about politics or raise Modi's 'false promises' of crediting Rs 15 lakh amount in bank accounts of poor people and providing 2 lakh jobs per year if the BJP was voted to power at the Centre in 2014.

 

...
Tags: national highway projects, modi false promises
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

This will create an ecosystem for the realty sector to flourish in the coming years. We can together create blue collar jobs with the power of CREDAI, TREDA and other real estate bodies. Our men from Telangana are working in far away countries for meagre incomes. With this initiative, we can have them work from their homes by staying with their families, said the minister. — DC Image

KTR mulls training centre for local workforce

It is my humble request to the builders in the city to keep water availability, parking facility, waste management and sewage management in mind during construction and planning. For their betterment, we are continuing with the unlimited FSI plan, Rama Rao said. — Twitter

Self restrict on FSI: KTR to builders

Further commenting on other political parties and their decision to revoke the GO, Rama Rao said that even Congress and BJP leaders had promised the same to the residents of 84 villages.

Master plan to boost GO 111 lands: Minister

Mulugu MLA Seethakka of Congress visited Shanigakunta village on Friday morning and distributed daily essentials, utensils and bedsheets. — Representational image/DC

Fire destroys 25 houses at Shanigakunta in Mulugu district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row over RaGa’s proposed OU visit deepens

Osmania University. (DC Image)

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Osmania University. (DC Image)

TRS, Telangana Congress elated over Prashant Kishor's move

Political strategist and consultant Prashant Kishor. (File Image)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->