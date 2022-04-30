Nation Politics 30 Apr 2022 CS holds video meeti ...
CS holds video meeting over paddy procurement

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 30, 2022, 1:43 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 7:03 am IST
The CS told collectors that the government had fixed a target of planting 19.5 crore sapling this year
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (Twitter)
 Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday held a video conference with collectors of all the districts to review the progress of ongoing paddy procurement and implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and Haritha Haram.

The CS told collectors that the government had fixed a target of planting 19.5 crore sapling this year. Due to the successful implementation of Haritha Haram since July 2015, there has been a 6.8 per cent increase in greenery and forest cover in the state.

 

He instructed the officials to prepare a special action plan for afforestation in districts where the green cover is less than 10 per cent. He said 19,400 "palle prakruthi vanams (village nurseries)” were functioning in the state and directed collectors to ensure that similar facilities be built in the remaining villages. He said "Brihat palle prakruthi vanams" should be set up in every mandal.

The CS underlined the need to prepare an action plan for taking up massive plantation near irrigation tanks and river beds. He asked the collectors to ensure plantation in every urban area.

 

On Dalit Bandhu, the CS directed the collectors to get all the sanctioned units functional.

On paddy procurement, he said that seven crore gunny bags were available, while another 4.5 crores were expected soon. He directed collectors to ensure that farmer meetings were organised at all Rythu Vedikas and create awareness on growing alternative crops. He directed that Rythu Vedikas be made functional and AEOs (agriculture extension officers) operate there.

Tags: forest cover increased in telangana, palle prakruthi vanams, rythu vedikas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


