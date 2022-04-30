Nation Politics 30 Apr 2022 KCR vows to work for ...
KCR vows to work for nation’s growth, welfare

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 30, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Hosts Iftar; says Centre destroyed social fabric of the country
Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao with AIMIM president Assadduddin owasis at Dawat- e- Iftar at LB stadium in Hyderabad. (P. Surendra/DC)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday vowed to work for the betterment of the country since the incumbent government at the Centre had destroyed the social environment of the nation by whipping up communal and regional passions.

He said Telangana state would have achieved more progress in the past seven years had the Centre performed at least half the work that the Telangana state government had accomplished. Rao added that the Centre had been ailing with a 'disease' which needed to be cured.

 

The Chief Minister was speaking at an iftar party hosted by the government at LB Stadium. Home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, elected representatives of the TRS and the AIMIM and clerics and religious heads were present.

Addressing the gathering in Urdu, the Chief Minister said, "Like we have achieved Telangana state eight years ago and placed it on the top in the country in development and welfare, I want to focus on the country to improve the conditions. A sad state of affairs is prevailing in the country at present and needs to be changed. It is the responsibility and duty of all to work for the betterment of the country. I am ready to discharge my duties and fulfil my responsibilities. I am confident of achieving the desired results with the support of people and the blessings of Allah."

 

Stating that Telangana was the only state in the country which was shining with development in all sectors and the rest of India was in darkness, Rao said, "Prior to formation of Telangana state eight years ago, there was no power, drinking water and irrigation water. We have now resolved all these issues. Only Telangana is able to provide 24x7 quality power to all sectors today while other states are languishing in darkness due to power cuts. This development model needs to be replicated in the entire country.”

Cautioning the people against 'communal and divisive forces', the Chief Minister said, "Look what is happening in Bengaluru, known to be the silicon valley of India. These disruptive forces are spewing venom in the name of religion. Not just in Bengaluru, it is being spread across the country. We need to set these things right. These disruptive forces may succeed for a while, but it is temporary. Ultimately, it is humanity and wisdom that prevail."

 

He said Telangana's per capita income had grown from Rs 1.27 lakh in 2014 to Rs 2.78 lakh in 2021 and GSDP had grown from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 11.54 lakh crore. “Noted economists opined that if the Centre had performed at least half of Telangana's performance, our state's GSDP would have increased to more than Rs 14 lakh crore. We suffered due to a non-performing government at the Centre,” he said.

