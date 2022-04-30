Nation Politics 30 Apr 2022 Centre committed to ...
Centre committed to NH development in state: Kishan Reddy

Published Apr 30, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 12:53 am IST
As many as 5,000 kilometres of national highways works would finish by 2024 in the state
Speaking at a ceremony held for laying foundation stones for 12 national highways in the city on Friday, the Kishan Reddy said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 8,000 crore for constructing 460 km length of national highways in Telangana. (Photo: DC)
HYDERABAD: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy said the Centre had spent more than Rs 1.40lakh crore for Telangana, adding that it had taken up road development in the state by making new national highways.

Speaking at a ceremony held for laying foundation stones for 12 national highways in the city on Friday, the Union minister said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 8,000 crore for constructing 460 km length of national highways in Telangana.

 

"We have taken a serious note of developing national highways as they were neglected by the previous governments. During the last eight years, we have done good work in making a number of national highways in Telangana," Kishan Reddy said.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials had identified black spots on national highways where accidents take place, he said adding that the Centre spent Rs 840 crore to prevent accidents at those spots and improved amenities.

As many as 5,000 kilometres of national highways works would finish by 2024 in the state. "We have decided to make good connectivity on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Warangal, Hyderabad-Nagpur and Hyderabad-Bengaluru routes by developing national highways," Kishan Reddy said.

 

Minister of state for highways Gen. V.K. Singh (retd) said Kishan Reddy had tried a lot to get good funds to Telangana and his efforts were made fruitful by dedicating two national highways to the nation. The Centre, under the guidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would give top priority in providing funds and taking up development activities in the state, he added.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


