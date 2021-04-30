Night curfew ends today, what next: HC asks Telangana government

NDRF personnel spray disinfectant as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 at the Charminar monument during a night curfew imposed by the state government in the wake of increasing coronavirus infections in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, sought to know what the State government intends to do once the night curfew ends on Friday.

The bench directed advocate general B.S Prasad to inform it about the decision of the government by Friday morning.

The court had asked it earlier also but Prasad on Thursday informed that the chief secretary would hold a meeting with district collectors and others Friday Morning. Subsequently, a decision would be taken based on the inputs gathered during the meeting.

The court wanted to know the decision of the Government as the Union Home Ministry had asked the State government to impose local restrictions and implement strict containment measures to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

“We are not compelling or recommending the State to go for this or that, in view of Centre’s advice. But, everyone should know about the decision at least one day before. Do you feel there would be radical changes in one day”, the Chief Justice asked Prasad.

The bench also questioned about reducing Covid tests since April 26.

“Your data and media reports only say that tests had come down by 10,000 on April 27 compared to the earlier day and on April 28, it was down by 8,000 tests. We are not relying on media or any other third party reports. Your report only says that tests have come down to around 80,000 from one lakh. Automatically, when tests are lowered, the infected cases will also come down correspondingly. It is nothing but wrapping up data,” the court said.

The court advised the State to be transparent and alert to the situation.