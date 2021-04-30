Nation Politics 30 Apr 2021 AP to launch Jaganan ...
Nation, Politics

AP to launch Jagananna Swachh Sankalp on July 8

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 30, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2021, 12:18 am IST
CM instructed the officials to accord top priority on maintenance of sanitation, supply of drinking water and installation of street lights
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing the implementation of several schemes with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing the implementation of several schemes with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to launch ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh-Jagananna Swachh Sankalp’ on July 8 to mark the birth anniversary of late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Reviewing the implementation of several schemes with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office here on Thursday,  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take up sanitation works in urban and rural areas and instructed them to take steps to prevent the stagnation of drain water in villages, especially in slum areas, under the Jagananna Swach Sankalp scheme.

 

He suggested the slogan: ‘Let us clean our village on our own’ for the government’s sanitation works.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to accord top priority on maintenance of sanitation, supply of drinking water and installation of street lights even by spending a good amount of money and called for roping in municipalities and panchayat raj for sanitation works in both the rural and urban areas. He also asked the officials to avoid any deficiency in service with regard to collection of garbage and other services.

 

He felt the need to divert the domestic sewage to treatment plants and called for preparation of standard operating procedures on handling solid waste. He also directed the authorities to provide vaccination, uniforms, gloves, masks and other requirements to the sanitation staff in every municipality and gram panchayats.

The officials, meanwhile, informed the Chief Minister that they were going to take up the sanitation drive in the villages for 100 days from May 1 onwards in the state.

Under the YSR Jala Kala programme, it was decided to drill two lakh borewells all over the state and to provide 1.5 lakh pump sets to the small and marginal farmers. This step is expected to benefit three lakh farmers and nearly five lakh acres of land to get water for cultivation of crops.

 

The CM instructed the officials to come up with SOP on installation of borewell for the benefit of the farmers and said that the farmer should be informed on the date of installation of the borewells in addition to fixing power connection and pump set within one month after finding water in the borewell. He issued a target to drill 20,000 borewells in each Assembly segment per month.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the CM directed the officials to pay attention on the source of water, storage and supply so that the JJM could be implemented in the Jagananna Colonies successfully.

 

He said that as the water consumption in the summer could be more, he instructed the officials to prepare proper plans. He directed the officials to come up with a protocol on periodical cleaning of water tanks in the villages.

The CM also asked the officials to come up with an action plan on installation of four lakh LED bulbs in the state as their usage was helping to save nearly Rs 160 cr per annum.

...
Tags: jagan, ap government, clean andhra pradesh-jagananna swachh sankalp, y.s. rajasekhar reddy, jagananna swach sankalp scheme, sanitation, supply of drinking water and installation of street lights, sanitation drive in the ap villages
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Bharat Biotech, that manufactures Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Thursday announced that it was cutting down Covaxin price for state governments, to Rs 400 per dose.

Covaxin price cut to Rs 400 per dose for states

The patient, who identified himself as Ramamurthy, also alleged that patients were dying, particularly from among those suffering from diabetes, because they are not getting the required nutrition on time. - By arrangement.

‘Patients are not getting food on time at TIMS’

NDRF personnel spray disinfectant as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 at the Charminar monument during a night curfew imposed by the state government in the wake of increasing coronavirus infections in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Night curfew ends today, what next: HC asks Telangana government

A divison bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy asked the SEC whether sky would fall if the elections were postponed. (PTI Photo)

Telangana HC criticises SEC for holding municipal elections during Covid times



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UPA is paralysed and non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head it: Shiv Sena

I don't think any regional party in the country has objection to Sharad Pawar heading the UPA, said Sanjay Raut. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)

More J&K employees may face axe for being 'anti-national'

In 1990 when the Kashmiri separatist campaign became violent, the J&K government had sacked five of its senior officials after accusing them of being involved in anti-national activities and for taking pro-separatist stand. — Representational image/AP

Shah: Will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham