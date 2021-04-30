AP to launch Jagananna Swachh Sankalp on July 8

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing the implementation of several schemes with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to launch ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh-Jagananna Swachh Sankalp’ on July 8 to mark the birth anniversary of late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Reviewing the implementation of several schemes with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office here on Thursday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take up sanitation works in urban and rural areas and instructed them to take steps to prevent the stagnation of drain water in villages, especially in slum areas, under the Jagananna Swach Sankalp scheme.

He suggested the slogan: ‘Let us clean our village on our own’ for the government’s sanitation works.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to accord top priority on maintenance of sanitation, supply of drinking water and installation of street lights even by spending a good amount of money and called for roping in municipalities and panchayat raj for sanitation works in both the rural and urban areas. He also asked the officials to avoid any deficiency in service with regard to collection of garbage and other services.

He felt the need to divert the domestic sewage to treatment plants and called for preparation of standard operating procedures on handling solid waste. He also directed the authorities to provide vaccination, uniforms, gloves, masks and other requirements to the sanitation staff in every municipality and gram panchayats.

The officials, meanwhile, informed the Chief Minister that they were going to take up the sanitation drive in the villages for 100 days from May 1 onwards in the state.

Under the YSR Jala Kala programme, it was decided to drill two lakh borewells all over the state and to provide 1.5 lakh pump sets to the small and marginal farmers. This step is expected to benefit three lakh farmers and nearly five lakh acres of land to get water for cultivation of crops.

The CM instructed the officials to come up with SOP on installation of borewell for the benefit of the farmers and said that the farmer should be informed on the date of installation of the borewells in addition to fixing power connection and pump set within one month after finding water in the borewell. He issued a target to drill 20,000 borewells in each Assembly segment per month.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the CM directed the officials to pay attention on the source of water, storage and supply so that the JJM could be implemented in the Jagananna Colonies successfully.

He said that as the water consumption in the summer could be more, he instructed the officials to prepare proper plans. He directed the officials to come up with a protocol on periodical cleaning of water tanks in the villages.

The CM also asked the officials to come up with an action plan on installation of four lakh LED bulbs in the state as their usage was helping to save nearly Rs 160 cr per annum.