AP govt schools to display Nadu-Nedu photos

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 1, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 1, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Jagan favours holding of SSC and Inter exams
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated this at a review meeting on Manabadi-Nadu Nedu works held at the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Friday. (DC file photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Government schools in Andhra Pradesh will display ‘before-after’ photos of the institutions after completion of the Nadu-Nedu works, highlighting the need for better maintenance of the buildings and their premises.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated this at a review meeting on Manabadi-Nadu Nedu works held at the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Friday. He also said AP will be conducting the Tenth and Intermediate exams for the benefit of students. “Cancelling exams would be easy while conducting exams required of us to take more responsibility.”

 

As regards the photos, the CM advised officials to display them after completion of the Nadu Nedu works so that the importance of the scheme could be understood and awareness created about better maintenance of the environment.

Jagan asked officials not to compromise on quality of works. Quality auditing should be done on every work in all the schools. Officials must enlist service of artists to draw paintings on the school buildings after the renovation in order to make the school environment more attractive.

The CM said the display of paintings, setting up of smart TV's, wall art works etc should be completed by May end. There should be no compromise over the quality of works and that's the reason why parent committees are formed. These panels could keep track of what’s happening. Officials should check on the quality of works in schools in May and June.

 

Toilet maintenance system should be ready by the time schools reopen, Jagan said.

Teachers, he said, should be given training to ensure English as the medium of instruction is well-handled. Vidya Kanuka kits should be ready by the time schools reopen and English dictionary should be included in the kit. All the items being given in Vidya Kanuka kit should be of good quality and the second phase of Nadu Nedu works should start once the schools reopen in July.

As for the Class X and Intermediate exams, the chief minister said the central government didn't formulate any policy on this and has left the decision to the states. While some states are conducting exams, others have cancelled them. The states that didn't conduct exams are promoting students only with pass marks. He felt this could affect the future students having only pass marks.

 

Asserting that the state government will conduct exams only after weighing the pros and cons, the CM said every teacher should understand as much. Teachers must explain to the parents that their cooperation and support are needed for conducting exams. The exams could be conducted with full adherence to Covid protocols.

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh, school education principal secretary Buditi Rajashekar, education commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan project director Vetri Selvi were among the officials present.

