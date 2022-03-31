Nation Politics 30 Mar 2022 Last meeting of pres ...
Nation, Politics

Last meeting of present AP Cabinet likely on April 7, reshuffle on April 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Mar 31, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2022, 12:14 am IST
CM Jagan plans to induct one legislator from every district into the cabinet, giving representation to all districts
The chief minister will host a lunch/dinner party to his present cabinet colleagues and will explain his strategy for the YSRC win in the 2024 general elections. (File photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to hold the last meeting of the present Cabinet on April 7 and clear the air on a cabinet reshuffle. The new cabinet is likely to have one member from each of the 26 districts.

According to sources, oral instructions were given to heads of government departments to prepare proposals that would form the agenda for the cabinet meeting.

 

The chief minister plans to meet Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan the day after the cabinet meeting to explain about the cabinet reshuffle and seek a time for the swearing-in of the new ministers. The new cabinet’s swearing-in will likely be held at 11.31 am on April 11.

The formation of new districts is in the final stage and the functioning of these entities will start from April 4.

The CM plans to induct one legislator from every district into the cabinet, giving representation to all districts.

The chief minister will host a lunch/dinner party to his present cabinet colleagues and will explain his strategy for the YSRC win in the 2024 general elections. He will ask the ‘outgoing’ set of ministers to work for the party and strengthen it in their districts. This will give them a chance to return to the post-poll 2024 cabinet.

 

The CM decided to appoint the outgoing ministers as party coordinators to lead the party and resolve issues in the respective constituencies and districts. Several heads will roll. Below ten per cent of the present cabinet will have the chance to retain the berths in the cabinet reshuffle.

Ministers like Balineni Srinivas, Kodali Venkateswara and Botcha Satyanarayana have made it clear they will abide by the decision of CM Jagan as to what they should do in future.

Jagan is considering two options under which the first option is taking the resignations from ministers. The second option is submitting a letter to the governor as cabinet head, proposing a change of ministers and giving names of new ministers.

 

Meanwhile, several ministers continue their efforts to remain in the cabinet.

Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, ap governor biswabhusan harichandan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


