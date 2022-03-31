Some TRS MLAs face public ire, find surveys

Hyderabad: Multiple surveys by three different agencies including election strategist Prashant Kishor's team commissioned by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on the performance of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLAs in their respective constituencies in the run up to 2023 Assembly polls have reached final stages.

Party sources said the surveys were being conducted to assess the performance of all the 103 sitting TRS MLAs besides the prospects of the TRS in the remaining six seats held by the Congress and three by the BJP. They said the final survey reports of all the 112 Assembly constituencies barring the seven seats held by AIMIM would be submitted to Chandrashekar Rao by April 15.

Sources added that the Chief Minister was planning to hold 'one-on-one' meetings later with MLAs who fared poorly in the surveys, give them six months’ time to improve their performance and a re-survey would be conducted which would decide the fate of MLAs in securing party tickets for 2023 Assembly polls.

The latter is learnt to have obtained survey reports from 30 constituencies so far and the remaining reports are expected by April 15. These 30 survey reports reportedly indicated that voters were happy with the TRS government's welfare schemes and development programmes, but were not in favour of a few sitting TRS MLAs and they wanted them to be replaced by fresh faces. This trend was witnessed more in constituencies where MLAs got elected to Assembly multiple times.

Out of 119 MLAs in the Legislative Assembly, 90 MLAs won for more than one term. Of them, 80 belong to the TRS. Out of 119 MLAs, 44 MLAs won for two terms, 22 MLAs won three terms, 14 MLAs won four terms, 5 MLAs won five terms and 4 MLAs won six terms. Majority of the MLAs who won multiple terms are from TRS.

The surveys indicated 'anti incumbency' against MLAs who won multiple terms although voters had a soft corner for the TRS government's welfare schemes and development programmes.