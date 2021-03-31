Tirupati LS by-poll wealth affidavits: BJP candidate Ratna Prabha ranks the highest

Ratna Prabha, who is the BJP’s candidate in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, has declared the value of her as well as her husband’s assets at Rs 24.68 crore. (Photo: Twitter @Ratnaprabha)

TIRUPATI: Former chief secretary to Karnataka government, Ratna Prabha, who is the BJP’s candidate in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, has declared the value of her as well as her husband’s assets at Rs 24.68 crore.

This was the highest wealth recorded by the contestants from the four major political parties including the YSR Congress, the Telugu Desam, the BJP and the Congress.

Among them, the ruling party’s candidate Dr M. Gurumoorthy has declared the lowest asset, Rs 47.25 lakh, while the TD candidate Panabaka Lakshmi’s family assets are worth Rs 10.23 crore while Congress candidate Chinta Mohan’s family has assets of Rs 2.31 crore.

Wealth declaration formed part of the affidavits submitted by these four candidates while filing their nominations.

The broad details of their assets are as follows: The value of assets in the name of Ratna Prabha was Rs 19,57,75,095, including Rs 3,52,85,095 worth of movable and Rs16,04,90,000 worth of immovable assets.

The value of assets in the name of her husband A. Vidyasagar was Rs 5,10,77,146, including Rs1,00,57,046 worth of movable assets and Rs 4,10,20,000 worth of immovable assets.

The BJP candidate declared that she has Rs 25,000 as cash in hand, Rs 2.81 crore in bank deposits, Rs 27,975 and Rs 28,475 in the form of investments in bonds and Rs 4 lakh in postal savings. She also declared that she has 1,250 grams of gold worth Rs 52 lakh – inherited from her mother — and 3 kg of silver worth Rs1.95 lakh and a car worth Rs12 lakh.

She mentioned pension and rents as her sources of present income. There was no criminal case against the couple.

TD candidate Panabaka Lakshmi has assets worth Rs 7.77 crore in her name, including Rs 2.05 crore worth of movable assets and Rs 5.72 crore of immovable assets. Her husband Panabaka Krishnaiah has Rs 2.45 crore worth of assets, including movable assets of Rs 44.37 lakh and immovable assets of Rs 2.01 crore. She mentioned income from agricultural fields and pensions as the main sources of income for her family. She stated there was no criminal case against her anywhere.

Congress candidate Chinta Mohan, who declared that his family has assets of Rs 2,31,73,300, has mentioned his annual income as Rs 6.10 lakh. He said his total assets — immovable and movable — were in the name of his wife Chinta Revathi, Rs 16.40 lakh worth of movable and Rs 2.15 crore worth of immovable assets in her name.

Dr M Gurumoorthy, YSRC candidate, has stated that he has assets worth Rs 10,66,515 in his name and assets worth Rs 24,92,529 in the name of his wife Navya Kiran, who also has a car worth Rs 7 lakh. He has immovable assets in Mannasamudram in Yerpedu Mandal — two acres of DKT land and a house admeasuring 2,610 sqft there. His dependants Karthikeya Nikshal possess 62 grams of gold and Delina Nikshal has 83 grams of gold.