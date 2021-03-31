Nation Politics 30 Mar 2021 Panabaka seeks votes ...
Panabaka seeks votes based on her past performance

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 31, 2021, 4:12 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2021, 4:12 am IST
The former Union minister underlined the need to fight against spiralling prices of every commodity, for which the Centre was responsible
Panabaka Lakshmi. (DC Image)
Nellore: Panabaka Lakshmi, TD nominee, said that the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat byelection was a battle against the Modi government and not a contest between the YSRC and the Telugu Desam.

While addressing the public during the election campaign in different parts of Venkatagiri constituency on Tuesday, she called upon the people to remember her good work in the past and back her. She underlined the need to fight against the spiralling prices of every commodity, for which the Centre was responsible.

 

The former Union minister said she would be the voice of the people in the Lok Sabha if she was elected.

Lakshmi interacted with some farmers during her campaign when she noticed them loading rice bags into a vehicle on the road between Venkatagiri and Kaluvoy. They told Lakshmi that they were not getting a minimum support price for their produce.

Speaking on the occasion, former irrigation minister and TD senior leader Devineni Umamaheswar Rao took a dig at the state government and the Centre for lack of development in Andhra Pradesh.

 

He highlighted the shortcomings of the YSR Congress government. Parchuru MLA Eluru Sambasiva Rao, Venkatagiri TD incharge Kurugondla Ramakrishna, Udayagiri former legislator Kambam Vijayarami Reddy were present.

...
Tags: panabaka lakshmi, tirupati lok sabha seat byelection
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


