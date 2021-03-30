Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2021 Municipal councillor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Municipal councillor, police guard killed in militant attack in J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Mar 30, 2021, 1:30 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2021, 1:30 am IST
The police said that gunmen targetted the Sopore municipal office with automatic weapons on Monday afternoon, injuring three persons
Kashmiri villagers carry the coffin of elected official Riyaz Ahmad in Sopore, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March. 29, 2021. Gunmen killed an elected official of India's ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir on Monday, police said. Police blamed anti-India militants for the attack. None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. (AP)
SRINAGAR:  A municipal councilor and a police guard were killed and another councilor was injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's north-western town of Sopore, 48-km from here, on Monday.

A report said that the slain councilor represented BJP in the Sopore municipality and that he and others had arrived at its office for a scheduled meeting minutes before the attack took place.

 

The police said that gunmen targetted the Sopore municipal office with automatic weapons on Monday afternoon, injuring three persons. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where councilor Reyaz Ahmad Peer and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shafqat Nazir Khan succumbed to their injuries and another councilor Shamas Din Peer was battling for life. The injured councilor has since been shifted to a Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment, the hospital sources said.

J&K police tweeted "#Terrorists fired at Municipal Office #Sopore. In this #terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got #martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow." End it

 

...
Tags: municipal councillor police guard killed sopore, j&k police tweet, kashmir dispute, sopore municipal meeting


