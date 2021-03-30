Nation Politics 30 Mar 2021 BJP plan to make Paw ...
Nation, Politics

BJP plan to make Pawan Kalyan leader of the state: Somu Veerraju

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 30, 2021, 8:13 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2021, 10:33 am IST
Veeraju’s comments assume significance in the wake of JS avoiding contesting the Tirupati seat to help the BJP
Home minister Amit Shah also likes the Jana Sena chief, the BJP chief said. — DC file photo
TIRUPATI: The BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh appear keen on pleasing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and getting him to campaign for their candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju heaped praise on the actor-turned politician and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s affection towards him and their bonhomie during the run-up to the 2014 general elections.

 

Addressing the coordination committee meeting of the BJP-Janasena, Veerraju said Modi liked Pawan Kalyan and hence BJP leaders in the state must treat the JS chief with respect.

“Before the 2014 general elections, they attended a public meeting in Tirupati. Modi took Pawan Kalyan along with him in his helicopter and attended seven public meetings at different places in the state amidst a downpour. After the meetings, Modi told me that we should keep good company with Pawan Kalyan,” he recalled.

He went on to say that the BJP always had in its mind a plan to make Pawan the leader of Andhra Pradesh. “Home minister Amit Shah also likes the Jana Sena chief,” the BJP chief said.  

 

Veeraju’s comments assume significance in the wake of Jana Sena avoiding contesting the Tirupati seat to help the BJP, even as this has dampened the spirits of Pawan Kalyan supporters.

Kalyan’s party leaders were active in the beginning in the hope that they would get the ticket for the bypoll but are reportedly disappointed over this and there is no poll-related activity in the JS camp in recent times.

Tags: somu veerraju, pawan kalyan, bjp jana sena bonhomie, tirupati bypoll, bjp pawan kalyan future chief minister, pawan kalyan jana sena not to contest tirupati bypoll, amit shah likes pawan kalyan, modi recognised pawan attraction, jana sena, bjp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


