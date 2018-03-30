search on deccanchronicle.com
Is Amit Shah a Hindu or Jain? Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Mar 30, 2018, 2:43 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 3:17 am IST
Although several BJP leaders, including Mr B S Yeddyurappa toured Nanjangud and Gundlupet during the by- elections, you know who won them.
Responding to BJP national president, Amit Shah's comment that he was A Hindu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked him to clarify if he himself was a Hindu or a Jain.
Mysuru: Responding to BJP national president, Amit Shah's comment that he was A Hindu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked him to clarify if he himself was a Hindu or a Jain. Mr Siddaramaiah, who was speaking to reporters on his arrival at the Mysuru airport, added, "Mr Amit Shah is afraid of  me and that's why he follows me wherever I go. Let him go wherever he wants. Although several BJP leaders, including Mr B S Yeddyurappa toured Nanjangud and Gundlupet during the by- elections, you know who won them." Asserting that he would contest from Chamundeswari constituency and state JD(S) chief, H.D. Kumaraswamy could say whatever he liked on the subject, he said, " I am confident that I will win from here.  Does Kumarswamy know how many times I have contested from the constituency? It's five times  and I only lost twice."

Kicking off his campaign in Chamundeswari constituency later on Thursday , The CM visited several villages, holding road shows, visiting temples,  going door- to- door in some places and holding public meetings in others to win over voters.

 

