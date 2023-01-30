Palla slams Bandi's claim of 10,000 farmer suicides in TS

Palla also strongly refuted Bandi's contention that only rich farmers were receiving Rythu Bandhu benefits, citing statistics to support his claim that 91% of those receiving benefits were small and marginal farmers with an average landholding size of less than 10 acres. Of them, 81% belong to the SC, ST, and BC categories. — DC File Image

Hyderabad: Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and BRS MLC Palla

Rajeshwar Reddy on Monday strongly refuted comments made by BJP state

president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that almost 10,000 farmers had committed

suicide in the last eight years while the TRS (now BRS) was in power as a

result of debt, a lack of MSP, and procurement issues.

Speaking to media along with MLA Guvvala Balaraju, MLCs M.S.Prabhakar and

V.Gangadhar Goud at the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) office here, Palla

said that since 2014, the farmers' suicides in Telangana came down by 400

per cent as per the Centre's NCRD records. He reminded that the Centre had

stated in the Parliament that farmer suicides in Telangana had significantly

decreased since the state's formation in 2014.

With the implementation of pro-farmer policies by the BRS government, such

as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 25x7 free power to agriculture, among others,

Telangana recorded zero farmer suicides due to debts or agri-related

problems, and all farmer suicides being reported by the NCRB were on account

of personal, family, health factors, he claimed.

Further, he stated that Telangana is the only state in the country to offer

Rs 5 lakh in compensation under Rythu Bima to the kin of farmers who die for

any reason. “Even if a farmer only owns one gunta of land, his family will

still be compensated with Rs 5 lakh if the farmer dies for any reason. They

used to only receive compensation in the past when farmers committed

suicide. However, our CM altered this policy to assist the kin of farmers

regardless of the reason for their death,” he noted.

Palla also strongly refuted Bandi's contention that only rich farmers were

receiving Rythu Bandhu benefits, citing statistics to support his claim that

91% of those receiving benefits were small and marginal farmers with an

average landholding size of less than 10 acres. Of them, 81% belong to the

SC, ST, and BC categories. Farmers from BC categories

alone account for more than 50 per cent, he claimed. "Where is the question

of only rich farmers benefiting from Rythu Bandhu, who account for just 0.09

per cent of total farmers in the state," he questioned.