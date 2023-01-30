Farmer tries to end life by suicide near Pragati Bhavan

Aggrieved over land issues, a farmer tried to end his life by suicide along with his wife and three children, near Pragati Bhavan on Monday.

Hyderabad: Aggrieved over land issues, a farmer tried to end his life by suicide along with his wife and three children, near Pragati Bhavan on Monday.

The farmer has been identified as Mashamoni Ilesh, a resident of

Ibrahimpatnam. He had reportedly tried to end his life by suicide in 2019

and 2021 as well. “I was assured that the issue will be solved but nothing

has been done so far,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Ilesh said that during the Bhoodan land distribution, his family got five

acres of land which was acquired by the government in 2010. Though

compensation was awarded to his family, the then VRO, VRA, MRO, and the RDO along with public representatives fabricated documents and siphoned off his money. He had also lodged a complaint with the police but in vain.

He along with his wife and three children even took up a padayatra from

Ibrahimpatnam to Pragathi Bhavan in the past, seeking to meet the Chief

Minister and submit a memorandum, but was not allowed by the police. With

nowhere to go, Ilesh said that he decided to end his life and thus came to

Pragati Bhavan on Monday.

“We will notify Rachakonda police and Rangareddy district officials about

the incident and his grievances, and take necessary action,” police said

adding no case has been registered against him.