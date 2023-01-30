  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 30 Jan 2023 Amid snowfall, Congr ...
Nation, Politics

Amid snowfall, Congress holds rally to mark culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 30, 2023, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2023, 1:58 pm IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the flag hoisting ceremony at party office in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
  Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the flag hoisting ceremony at party office in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: In a show of opposition strength, leaders of several national and regional parties on Monday braved snowfall and bone-chilling cold to share the stage with Congress leaders at a rally organised to mark the culmination of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The Congress rally was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium amid tight security and heavy snowfall.

Besides Congress president Mallikarjun Karge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP was also joined by leaders from DMK, JMM, BSP, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP, VCK and IUML.

Addressing the rally to mark the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, CPI leader D Raja urged all secular parties of the country to unite.

"We all fought together for the independence of the country and liberated the country from British Raj. All secular parties must come together to liberate the country from BJP Raj," he said.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Confrence (NC) leader Omar Abdullah asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to undertake another yatra from west to east of the country.

"On this last function of the yatra, I congratulate Gandhi on behalf of myself, my father and my party. This yatra has been successful. This yatra has shown that there are people in the country who like the BJP but there are also those who like the other idea which is of brotherhood," he said.

"I request Rahul Gandhi to undertake a yatra from west to east. I would like to walk with him," Abdullah added.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the country sees a ray of hope in Gandhi.

RSP leader Premchandran declared his party's solidarity with the Congress leader. "A historic movement was undertaken. Rahul Gandhi has proved that he is the right leader to fight against these divisive forces," he said.

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' camp site at in Panthachowk.

With the rally, the curtains have come down on the yatra that traversed a dozen states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year in Kanyakumari. 

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, jammu kashmir leg of bharat jodo yatra, bharat jodo yatra concludes, rahul gandhi-led bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Related Stories

Curtains to come down on Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag unfurling, rally
Kharge writes to Shah, urges to ensure adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra
No security lapse at Bharat Jodo Yatra, says J-K police

Latest From Nation

Vijayasai Reddy said his party also demanded the women quota bill for ensuring reservation for them in Parliament. — PTI

All-party meet: YSRC demands caste-based eco census to know status of BCs

Government sources said Oberoi group has agreed to develop a seven-star facility at the place, about 28 km from Visakhapatnam and 25 km from Bhogapuram international airport. –– www.oberoihotels.com

Oberoi Group gets 40 acres in Bheemili

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and other leaders during an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

All-party meeting in Parliament begins, Congress leaders absent

Senior officials called for an inquiry into an alleged security breach at the DGP’s office, where members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) forcibly entered the office in a protest. (Representational image)

BJYM trespass puts focus on DGP office security lapse



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Curtains to come down on Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag unfurling, rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

From Chandra Shekhar to Rahul, road politicians took to capture people's imagination

Advani's Bharat Uday Yatra highlighted India's achievements under the reign of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It did not pay the expected electoral dividend as the BJP suffered defeat in Lok Sabha polls and the UPA-I came to power. — DC Archives

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's VBA announce alliance

Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar jointly address a press conference regarding their alliance, at Ambedkar Bhavan in Mumbai, Jan. 23, 2023.

Who is Sharukh Khan, asks Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi expected to visit Hyderabad on February 13

It may be recalled that Modi was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19 and flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and take part in other events, but the trip was postponed. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->