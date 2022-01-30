Work on salaries slow, govt vows action against officials

The orders stated that consequential action as per the conditions of service shall have to be initiated on those responsible for violation of the CCA rules. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government issued orders warning of disciplinary action against officials who fail to process salaries of government employees according to payscales revised under the 11th Pay Revision Commission. The orders were issued by special chief secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat on Saturday.

The government had instructed the treasury and pay and accounts departments to process salaries according to the 11th PRC but the progress was very slow. The government after reviewing the situation issued strict fresh instructions.

The orders stated that despite the clear instructions and timelines, the progress is lagging as many DDOs have not prepared pay bills for January in RPS 2022 and STOs have not approved the pay bills.

“The government cannot not be a bystander to the flagrant violations of its instructions and for the acts of omission leading to non-payment of salaries... even in normal circumstances and even more in the difficult times of the pandemic,” it said.

The orders stated that consequential action as per the conditions of service shall have to be initiated on those responsible for violation of the CCA rules. It said alternative arrangements should be made for the payment of salaries, pensions.

The government directed collectors, director of treasuries and accounts (DTAs) and pay and accounts officers (PAO) to initiate action as per the CCA Rules against all such DDOs, STOs, etc. who have failed in the discharge of their duties. The government directed the DTAs and the PAOs to take measures for the timely payment of the salaries of January by proposing an alternative mechanism.