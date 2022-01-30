Nation Politics 30 Jan 2022 BJP leader alleges R ...
BJP leader alleges Raut family has stakes in wine company

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Jan 30, 2022, 10:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Somaiya said that both daughters of Raut have a partnership in Ashok Garg's Magpie group
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (PTI)
 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's family is having partnership in a wine company of a big industrialist. Because of this, Mr Raut is supporting the decision of 'sale of wine' in supermarkets, he said. 

Speaking with the reporters on Sunday, Mr. Somaiya said that both daughters of Mr Raut have a partnership in Ashok Garg's Magpie group. 

 

The BJP leader alleged that in order to serve the interests of Mr. Raut, the state cabinet has approved the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery shops. "To benefit Mr. Raut, the state government has changed the policy and allowed wine to be sold in  supermarkets," Mr. Somaiya said. 

The Raut family had signed a partnership agreement on April 16, 2021 for the business with Mr Garg's Magpie Group, Mr Somaiya said. 

"Post this, Mr Raut's daughter Vidhita and Purvshi became partners in the Magpie DFS PVT LTD. Thereafter Magpie Company wrote a letter to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs of the Central government on January 12, 2022, stating that its main business is wine distribution. Subsequently, the state cabinet on 27 January 2022 decided to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery stores. Magpie Company distributes wine to five-star hotels in big cities including Mumbai and Pune," he added.

 

Rebutting the BJP leader's allegations,  Mr.Raut said, "If my family has wineries, I am ready to give it to him (Mr.Somaiya)." 

The Sena leader said that Ashok Garg is his friend and being a director in the company is not an offence.

