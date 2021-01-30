Nation Politics 30 Jan 2021 YSRC, TD MPs take si ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC, TD MPs take similar stand on centre’s farm laws

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 30, 2021, 3:40 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 3:40 am IST
YSRC, which supported farm laws in Parliament, went on to support Bharat Bandh called by opposition parties on Dec. 8 in support of farmers
YSRC MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who attended the Parliament session, said that YSRC has decided to propose amendments to the presidential address during his motion of thanks to the presidential address. — PTI
 YSRC MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who attended the Parliament session, said that YSRC has decided to propose amendments to the presidential address during his motion of thanks to the presidential address. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA:  While majority of opposition parties have boycotted the presidential address demanding cancellation of the three new agriculture laws ahead of Parliament’s budget session on Friday, ruling YSR Congress and principle opposition Telugu Desam did not do so, though they supported protests of farmers in AP against the three new laws.

Earlier, ruling YSRC and opposition had supported the farm bills in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. But subsequently, they staged protests in Andhra Pradesh against the farm laws. TD supported farmers unions and associations’ protests and agitations against the three new laws terming them as “black acts”. YSRC also expressed its “sympathy” towards the agitators.

 

Interestingly, ruling YSRC, which had supported the new laws in Parliament, went on to support Bharat Bandh called by opposition parties on December 8 in support of farmers demanding cancellation of three new agriculture laws.

TD criticised the action of YSRC of supporting agriculture laws in Parliament and objecting to the same outside the Parliament. TD leaders at the time claimed that they had proposed amendments to the new agriculture laws in support of farmers and they would continue their fight for the rights of farmers.

Meanwhile, YSRC MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who attended the Parliament session, said that YSRC has decided to propose amendments to the presidential address during his motion of thanks to the presidential address. He said YSRC has proposed a private bill for establishment of a National Commission for Farmers and increase of budgetary allocations to agriculture.

 

The ruling party MP further said that in the parliament’s budget session, YSRC members are going to demand a special railway zone at Visakhapatnam, national status for Polavaram, special category status to AP in accordance with AP Reorganisation Act, and minimum support price for all agriculture produce.

...
Tags: ysrc proposes private bill, national commission for farmers, ysrc leaders want rise in budgetary allocation to agriculture, bharat bandh, ysrc supported farm bills in parliament, ysrc supports bharat bandh despite support to farm bills in parliament
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Polling will be held on February 9 from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm and counting of votes will be taken up from 4.00 pm onwards on the same day and results will be declared soon after. — PTI

Filing of nominations begins peacefully for gram panchyat polls phase-I in AP

The development of a new airport is hoped to facilitate tourism and hinterland logistics in Rayalaseema region. — Representational image

Indigo to operate flights from March 28 between Kurnool and other cities

He further complained against MP V. Vijayasai Reddy for his unsavoury remarks on him in violation of the poll code. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh SEC complains to Governor against Sajjala, others

Eluru Range DIG K. V. Mohan Rao said the area’s Raja had donated the land to A. Marthanda Murthy and in 1977, these lands were distributed to poor people. — DC Image

Youth uses gun to threaten opponents in land dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

FM gave four-five mini-budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee (Image source: PTI)

Delhi borders tense as ‘locals’, farmers clash

Police pin down a farmer, who allegedly attacked Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal, during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham