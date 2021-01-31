Shadow teams at work to ensure order in panchayat polls: SEC

Ramesh Kumar made it clear that the SEC would ensure there is no harassment of opposition parties anywhere. (Photo: DC)

Kadapa: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said on Saturday that shadow teams are being deployed to keep a watch on the Gram Panchayat elections and take appropriate action if anyone violated poll rules.

“It is the duty of the election commission to hold elections at the right time. The elections would be held in accordance with the Constitutional stipulations,” he told the media after holding a review meeting with officials here. The SEC said ten petitions seeking a stay of the elections were under consideration of the court.

He said elections to 36 per cent of the panchayats were unanimous in 2006. “In 2013, that number dropped to 20 per cent. Let us see how the scenario would shape up this time. Enforcing unanimous elections is unconstitutional,” he said.

The SEC said if there should be contests for the assembly and Parliament, why not for the Panchayats? Shadow teams would take rounds of various areas to guard against use of force by any party in enforcing their will on the conduct of polls.

He made it clear that the SEC would ensure there is no harassment of opposition parties anywhere.

“Those contesting for the Panchayat posts are not required to provide Police Clearance Certificate,” he said, adding he has received complaints that some officers were demanding the submission of PCCs.

He praised the district administration for making good arrangements for the polls. “All must work in unison. It is only natural that allegations are leveled against those who work.”

The SEC said he had worked as finance secretary with the YS Rajasekhar Reddy government and he had been given complete freedom. “I took my own decisions, so I have not got involved in any cases. Later, Rajasekhar Reddy himself sent me to Raj Bhavan. I became an election official with Raj Bhavan’s blessings.”

He complimented Kadapa district collector Chevuru Harikiran and SP Karur Karunapathi Nagendra Kumar Anburajan for making “good arrangements” for the Gram Panchayat elections.

In the morning, the SEC participated in the Abhisheka puja at the Kodandaramalayam in Ontimitta.