Desperate Jagan planning to dissolve Assembly: Telugu Desam

Addressing a press conference here, Devineni asked YSRC leaders to disclose what had happened in the first four hours in Tadepalli palace after the Supreme Court gave a green signal to panchayat polls. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has planned to dissolve AP Assembly as he was angry that the Supreme Court has cleared gram panchayat elections.

Senior TD leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao slammed ministers, MLAs and YSRC leaders for using 'arm twisting' tactics to prevent opponents from contesting the ensuing elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao asked YSRC leaders to disclose what had happened in the first four hours in Tadepalli palace after the Supreme Court gave a green signal to panchayat polls. “Was it not true that Jagan Reddy angrily reacted offering to dissolve the Assembly and face fresh elections?, he asked.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Vijay Sai Reddy and YV Subba Reddy had a tough time then. TVs were broken and the CM’s gunmen went away. After the four-hour drama, Jagan Reddy lost courage to face a fresh mandate after Prashant Kishore and intelligence mentioned adverse public opinion against his regime.

Rao alleged that YSRC henchmen were visiting rural areas and creating a fear-psychosis in order to ensure 'forced unanimous elections' for the political benefit of their party. He alleged that as part of this, ward members and sarpanch candidates were being asked to visit police stations and get clearances which were a violation of the election code. He said that the Chief Minister was not coming out of his Tadepalli residence where he is busy hatching political conspiracies.

Another Telugu Desam leader Kalva Srinivasulu demanded the government to explain why migration of workers to other States has increased enormously in the last 20 months. He blamed the ruling party leaders for the unprecedented suffering of the poor people because of the unfulfilled promises and countless betrayals of the Chief Minister. He alleged lots of promises were made in the name of the 'Navaratnalu' but nothing was done to mitigate the hardships of the common people.

Addressing a press conference here, Srinivasulu called upon the people to realise the need to save democracy and bring in development in villages by electing TD-supported candidates in the ensuing elections. He said top YSRC top leaders turned the other way when construction workers and migrant labourers faced near-starvation.

Srinivasulu strongly objected to the withdrawal of over 20 lakh ration cards, which was contrary to the CM's statements about public welfare under his rule. He alleged that the promised increase was not given to pensioners, subsidies were reduced for essential commodities, as a result, the rates of sugar, dal and other commodities had shot up. He imposed an additional burden of Rs. 750 crore on poor people.