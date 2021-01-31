Nation Politics 30 Jan 2021 Congress to take up ...
Congress to take up Telangana turmeric farmers’ issue in Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 31, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2021, 12:21 am IST
The Congress observed a Rythu Deeksha in Armoor on Saturday expressing the party’s solidarity with turmeric farmers
 TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy addresses Rythu Deeksha at Armoor in Nizamabad district on Saturday. — By arrangement

ARMOOR (Nizamabad): Telangana PCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy said on Saturday that the problems of turmeric farmers in the state will be raised by Congress members in the budget session of Parliament. A padayatra or a tractor rally will be taken out from the state to Delhi, he said.

He alleged that farmers’ problems are being ignored by both state and Central governments.  

 

“The Congress stands with the turmeric farmers. Their issues will be discussed with Rahul Gandhi and a national-level agitation will be organised by us,” Revanth Reddy said and asked BJP national leader Ram Madhav and its Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind to stick to their LS election promise in Armoor that a turmeric board would be set up to ensure minimum support price to the produce.  

The Congress observed a Rythu Deeksha in Armoor on Saturday by way of expressing the party’s solidarity with turmeric farmers. Former ministers Shabbir Ali, P. Sudarshan Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, MLA Seethakka and former MLAs S. Gangaram and Eravathri Anil were among those present. Revanth Reddy offered lime juice to Congress leaders as they ended the Rythu Deeskha at exhibition grounds in the evening.

 

Turmeric farmers from erstwhile Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts and Congress leaders took part in the Deeskha.

Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had declared a fight against the BJP government in Delhi after the GHMC elections, but thereafter he was remaining silent on the controversial agriculture laws. “If they are your real political opponents, why not support the turmeric farmers’ cause,”  he asked the TRS leaders.

The PCC chief said the National Crime Records Bureau statistics showed 6,358 farmers died due to agrarian distress. “KCR spent Rs 2,000 crore for his official residence Pragathi Bhavan while Rs 3,000 crore was allocated for the work on the new Secretariat which the CM has initiated based on his vasthu beliefs. But, but he is ignoring the problems of the turmeric farmers,” he alleged.

 

The Congress leader suggested to the government to initiate a market intervention scheme to save the turmeric farmers from their present plight. “Turmeric farmers have shown their power by defeating former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the last Lok Sabha elections. They can do so again,” he warned the TRS government.

“MP Arvind will also learn a lesson in the near future, Revanth Reddy said and dared BJP state president Bandi Sanjay to fight a poll on the turmeric farmers’ issue. “Sanjay swings into action on any issue in the state, but why is he neglecting the turmeric farmers,” he asked.

 

