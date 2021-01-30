Nation Politics 30 Jan 2021 Auction for sarpanch ...
Nation, Politics

Auction for sarpanch post at Rajapudi village, but bidder’s hopes dashed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2021, 7:23 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 7:23 am IST
The auction amount for the post rose to Rs.52.50 lakh, but then some candidates came forward to file nominations for the poll
The people in the village do not enter the fray and the highest bidder gets the post. — DC Image
KAKINADA: As the controversy over unanimous selection of gram panchayat posts rages in the state, an interesting incident -- auction of sarpanch post -- has come to light from Rajapudi village in Jaggampeta mandal of East Godavari district.

The auction amount for the post rose to Rs.52.50 lakh, but then some candidates came forward to file nominations for the poll.

 

According to sources, an auction was conducted for the village sarpanch post. The highest bidder quoted Rs.52.50lakh. Some YSRC leaders also participated in the bid, but they dropped out of the auction midway. It is learnt that a TD leader quoted up to Rs.50 lakh. But, to his discomfiture, another candidate who withdrew from the contest in the previous elections fixed the deal this time for Rs.52.50 lakh.

However, his joy was short-lived. One B. Vishnu Murthy too came forward to file his nomination for the election on Friday. Another candidate and YSRC leader M. Veerraju is getting ready to file his nomination on Saturday.

 

According to a villager, when the elections are called, the recent tradition in the village is to instead go for an auction. The people in the village do not enter the fray and the highest bidder gets the post. If a contest is inevitable, the people would support the highest bidder.

This trend was witnessed two times in the past. “The auction is held in the name of development of the Lord Shiva temple in the village. The people believed that the one who win the bid can’t cheat the people due to the fear of God. The amount would be spent for development of the village and the temple,” stated the villager.

 

Jami Pedakapu who reportedly won the bid said there was no auction for the sarpanch post. The bidders promised to the people to contribute for development of the village. However, if a contest is inevitable, the bidder would give the amount to the committee.

Meanwhile, YSRC central committee member Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi said the ruling party would emerge victorious in the gram panchayat polls. Some 150 persons of Patha Thungapadu village of Rajanagaram Mandal joined the YSRC in the presence of Vijayalakshmi on Friday. She said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy aimed at developing the state and improving the living conditions of the poor. “People supported the leadership of Jagan.”

 

She said Jagan has already fulfilled most of the poll promises and the people wanted the YSRC to win the panchayat polls.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Rajahmundry


