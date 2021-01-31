AP Ministers issue privilege notice against SEC

Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana stated in their letter that the SEC has written a letter to Governor B. Harichandan saying that YSCR legislator(s) have crossed the Laxman Rekha and violated the model code of conduct. (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: As the conflict between the YSR Congress government and the State Election Commissioner continues, YSR Congress leaders filed a breach of privilege notice with the assembly speaker’s office against SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana stated in their letter that the SEC has written a letter to Governor B. Harichandan saying that YSCR legislator(s) have crossed the Laxman Rekha and violated the model code of conduct.

The letter, copies of which are circulating in the social media platforms, carries remarks that are “libelous in nature and far from the truth,” they said.

They alleged that the SEC made allegations without citing any proof and this amounted to a breach of privilege. “The SEC made several such allegations with an ulterior motive, degrading a senior member of the state assembly. Making such remarks against MLAs in a threatening language amounts to a breach of privilege,” they said.

The ministers said that being senior members of the assembly and ministers in the cabinet, “we have impeccable respect to all the constitutional bodies” including the Election Commission. “But, to our surprise, Ramesh Kumar in his letter made several baseless allegations, degrading us in the public eye with disrespectful language and an intimidating approach.”

The ministers appealed to the Speaker to take necessary action.