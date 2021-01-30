Nation Politics 30 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh SEC c ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh SEC complains to Governor against Sajjala, others

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2021, 7:45 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 7:45 am IST
He also complained against Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana for targeting SEC with adverse remarks
He further complained against MP V. Vijayasai Reddy for his unsavoury remarks on him in violation of the poll code. — DC Image
 He further complained against MP V. Vijayasai Reddy for his unsavoury remarks on him in violation of the poll code. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: State election commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar has complained to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan against government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, two ministers and an MP for “personally and politically” targeting him.

The SEC, in a letter to the Governor on Friday, underlined that the government advisor (Public Affairs) holds a cabinet rank. Despite being a public servant, Sajjala has been indulging in political activity and attacking a constitutional authority. The election commissioner opined that being a public servant drawing salary and allowances from the government, Sajjala is bound by rules governing a public office.

 

Ramesh Kumar suggested that the Governor take legal opinion from Attorney General of India, as he (Ramesh) has no confidence in the office of advocate general. The SEC went on to seek Sajjala’s dismissal as advisor in public interest.

The state election commissioner also complained against panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana for targeting SEC with adverse remarks in violation of the model code of conduct. He further complained against MP V. Vijayasai Reddy for his unsavoury remarks on him in violation of the poll code.

 

The election commissioner warned that he may move the constitutional court to seek remedy against such gross injustice.

However, the government advisor refused SEC’s allegations saying the latter has been going overboard in passing comments against the state government and ignoring flaws of opposition parties. He vowed that they would continue to expose the election commissioner’s biased functioning. Sajjala turned critical of SEC for ignoring TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu’s act of releasing a party manifesto for panchayat polls, though they are being held on non-party basis. He alleged that the election commissioner is working under directives of Naidu.

 

...
Tags: nimmagadda complains to governor against sajjala botsa peddireddy, sajjala accuses nimmagadda of following naidu's directives, panchayat polls andhra pradesh, nimmagadda seeks sajjala removal as advisor
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Polling will be held on February 9 from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm and counting of votes will be taken up from 4.00 pm onwards on the same day and results will be declared soon after. — PTI

Filing of nominations begins peacefully for gram panchyat polls phase-I in AP

The development of a new airport is hoped to facilitate tourism and hinterland logistics in Rayalaseema region. — Representational image

Indigo to operate flights from March 28 between Kurnool and other cities

Eluru Range DIG K. V. Mohan Rao said the area’s Raja had donated the land to A. Marthanda Murthy and in 1977, these lands were distributed to poor people. — DC Image

Youth uses gun to threaten opponents in land dispute

The people in the village do not enter the fray and the highest bidder gets the post. — DC Image

Auction for sarpanch post at Rajapudi village, but bidder’s hopes dashed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

FM gave four-five mini-budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee (Image source: PTI)

Delhi borders tense as ‘locals’, farmers clash

Police pin down a farmer, who allegedly attacked Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal, during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham