Andhra Pradesh SEC complains to Governor against Sajjala, others

VIJAYAWADA: State election commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar has complained to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan against government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, two ministers and an MP for “personally and politically” targeting him.

The SEC, in a letter to the Governor on Friday, underlined that the government advisor (Public Affairs) holds a cabinet rank. Despite being a public servant, Sajjala has been indulging in political activity and attacking a constitutional authority. The election commissioner opined that being a public servant drawing salary and allowances from the government, Sajjala is bound by rules governing a public office.

Ramesh Kumar suggested that the Governor take legal opinion from Attorney General of India, as he (Ramesh) has no confidence in the office of advocate general. The SEC went on to seek Sajjala’s dismissal as advisor in public interest.

The state election commissioner also complained against panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana for targeting SEC with adverse remarks in violation of the model code of conduct. He further complained against MP V. Vijayasai Reddy for his unsavoury remarks on him in violation of the poll code.

The election commissioner warned that he may move the constitutional court to seek remedy against such gross injustice.

However, the government advisor refused SEC’s allegations saying the latter has been going overboard in passing comments against the state government and ignoring flaws of opposition parties. He vowed that they would continue to expose the election commissioner’s biased functioning. Sajjala turned critical of SEC for ignoring TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu’s act of releasing a party manifesto for panchayat polls, though they are being held on non-party basis. He alleged that the election commissioner is working under directives of Naidu.