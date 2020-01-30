Who is Modi to ask us to prove citizenship: Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi minced no words while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday. The rally was in connection with ‘Save the Constitution’ long march organised in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Who is PM Modi to ask us to prove that we are Indians? What is his right? His government has made us accountable to prove our citizenship. I am an Indian and there is no need to prove it,” Rahul said while addressing the rally.

He alleged that Modi’s aim is to divide India, nurturing and spreading hatred and looting the country.

“Youth has no future in the Modi ruled India and neither the CAA nor the NPR can create job opportunities,” Rahul added.

Rahul Gandhi also accused PM Modi of using NRC and CAA to distract the attention of countrymen from economic issues. "Whenever you ask Narendra Modi about unemployment and jobs, he suddenly distracts attention. NRC and CAA are not going to get jobs, the situation in Kashmir and burning Assam are not going to get jobs for our youth," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that both Godse and Modi believe in same ideology.

Earlier, Rahul led the 2 km long march, that began from the SKMJ High School. Senior party leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran, K.C Venugopal and A P Anil Kumar participated in the rally.

“Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he did not believe in himself, he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our prime minister. He only loves himself, only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in this country,” said Rahul at the Save Constitution rally in Wayanad.