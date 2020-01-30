PCC chief hopes to revive Congress chances in 4 districts

Hyderabad: Congress cadre is caught in a quagmire because of the dismal showing in North Telangana districts in the recent Municipal elections.

It is a worrying factor for the party that ever since the Assembly elections, the graph is showing a declining trend in the erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Adilabad.

The four districts had 45 segments in the 2018 Assembly elections 2018, of which Congress pocketed 10 constituencies.

Interestingly, in Khammam district, of the 10 Assembly seats that were up for grabs, TRS won only one, while Congress took six seats, Telugu Desam two and one independent. However, after the results five Congress MLAs joined the ruling party. Soon after their switchover, the party’s lower rung cadre also went along, pushing the Congress to the third position in Karimnagar and Adilabad Lok Sabha seats. Even the Zilla and Mandal Parishad elections saw Congress perform disastrously.

For the first time in the history of the Congress party, it did not open its account in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. The district had 321 wards and divisions in 12 Municipalities but the party won in just 31 wards.

In erstwhile Adilabad district, Congress won 51 of the 309 wards. It was almost washed out in Chennur and Bhainsa Municipalities.

Similarly, in erstwhile Warangal district, the Congress won 36 seats in the 200 wards and was blanked out in Bhupalapally and Maripeda municipalities.

In Khammam district, Congress had to stay content with seven wards out of the 125 wards besides losing its presence in Sathupalli and Yellandu municipalities.

Deeply concerned with the party’s sorry situation in north Telangana, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has decided to take stock of the situation, retrospect and make plans for scripting a Congress revival in the four districts.