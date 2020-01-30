Nation Politics 30 Jan 2020 Delhi polls: EC bans ...
Nation, Politics

Delhi polls: EC bans Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sharma from campaigning over hate speech

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2020, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 4:07 pm IST
The statements of both the BJP leaders evoked sharp reactions from several quarters
ANI photo
 ANI photo

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a 72 hours ban on campaigning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and a 96 hours ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma with immediate effect on Thursday.

The duo continues to be out of the star campaigners list of BJP for the Delhi Assembly polls. The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of Thakur and Verma from the list of star campaigners for BJP.

 

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the ECI on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27. The Election Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Thakur and has sought a reply by 12 pm on January 30.

Verma had in a controversial statement said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."

The statements of both the BJP leaders evoked sharp reactions from several quarters.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11.

...
Tags: delhi polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Hate speeches set to rise in Delhi polls

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea for stay on execution

The injured student being taken to the hospital. (Twitter image)

Gunman opens fire at CAA protesters near Jamia, student hurt

Representational image

Kerala confirms first case of Coronavirus, Wuhan student treated in Isloation ward

Representational image (ANI photo)

Two Nirbhaya convicts move Delhi court seeking stay on execution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
 

Shocking! Antivirus company tracked and sold users' personal browsing histories

The investigation finally reached the conclusion that the users were being tracked and monitored online behind their backs.  (Photo: ANI)
 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Who is Modi to ask us to prove citizenship: Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad rally

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Delhi elections: BJP mulls huge rallies in a shift in poll strategy

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda (ANI photo)

BJP to petition Governor against TRS ‘poll fraud’

Dr K Laxman.

JDU expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for 'anti-party activities'

File photo of Prashant Kishor

Telangana wants Rs 12,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha

T. Harish Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham