Amma Vodi: AP seeks Rs 1,000 scheme refund

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K KALYAN KRISHNA KUMAR
Published Jan 30, 2020, 2:23 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 2:23 am IST
The teachers too are facing severe troubles with the latest circular issued as parents are not accepting their appeals.
Vijayawada: The YSRC government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to take back with one hand a part of what it gave with another. The AP government on Wednesday issued orders to teachers to take an initiative to collect donations from beneficiaries of the Amma Vodi scheme to clean toilets in schools. The orders were issued by Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadrudu, commissioner, school education department.

This follows a recent appeal by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to Amma Vodi beneficiaries, who had received Rs 15,000 from the state, to donate back Rs 1000 from their accounts to school parents committees. If all beneficiaries were to heed the call and pay back Rs 1,000 as donation, the state could hope to collect Rs 400 crore from the over 41 lakh beneficiaries.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mr Veerabhadrudu said, “As the Chief Minister has given a call to mothers who benefitted under Amma Vodi scheme to contribute Rs 1,000 per annum out of Rs 15,000 given to them, we are appealing to all beneficiaries to contribute for maintaining sanitation of toilets in government schools. The sole objective in seeking contribution from mothers is to ensure their involvement in maintenance of sanitation in schools.”

Mainly mothers were not happy with this move by the government. Despite having benefitted by Rs 15,000 per annum under Amma Vodi scheme, they are expressing their opposition against this ‘give back’ scheme.

The notice stated that beneficiaries have to pay to school parent committees, which will then transfer the collected amount to the DEO’s account. The DEO will use these donations pay Rs 4,000 honorarium to each sweeper.

Ms Raji, a mother from APT agraharam of Guntur, said that one of her children was studying in elementary school and another in high school. The government deposited only Rs 15,000 despite her having applied for both children. Now both school teachers are asking for a donation of Rs 1,000. She said that she offered both schools Rs 500 each.

S Rama Krishna, president, Municipal Teachers Federation, said that parents are not interested in giving any donations. He said that teachers have been going around asking for donations for past four days and parents doubt them. The government has put teachers in trouble.

Student unions too have taken this scheme seriously, coming out with strong condemnations and threatening to go on protest if it was not withdrawn.

Nadendla Brahman Chaudhary, state president, TNSF, alleged that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to help students while in opposition but was behaving irrationally after coming to power. He demanded that the government take back the donation proposal.

According to some unconfirmed reports, a few private schools have also started collecting Rs 1,000 as donation. Mohan Reddy, vice president,
private school management association, clarified that private school children need not pay any donation.

