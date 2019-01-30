search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

There will be a new PM every day if 'mahagathbandhan' comes to power: Amit Shah

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
BJP president Amit Shah was at Kanpur addressing a meeting of BJP's booth-level workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
‘The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is,’ Shah said. (Photo: PTI)
 ‘The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is,’ Shah said. (Photo: PTI)

Kanpur: In a dig at the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' of the opposition parties for not disclosing its prime ministerial candidate, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said there will a new prime minister every day of the week if the grand alliance comes to power. "The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is," Shah said addressing a meeting of BJP's booth-level workers in Kanpur ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"If the 'gathbandhan' takes shape, Mayawati will be the prime minister on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Mamata (Banerjee) on Wednesday, Sharad Pawar on Thursday, Deve Gowda on Friday and (M K) Stalin on Saturday and Sunday will be a holiday," he said.

 

"They are out to bring a change and do not have a leader," he added.

"The BJP has four Bs -- 'Badhta Bharat' and 'Banta Bharat'. Those who are forming an alliance have four Bs -- 'bua' (aunt), 'bhatija' (nephew), 'bhai' (brother) and 'behen' (sister)," Shah said, accusing the opposition parties of dynastic politics.

"Their government cannot take the country ahead. We want that a strong government is formed under Modiji, while they want a 'majboor' (helpless) government. Only Modiji can provide a 'mazboot' (strong) government," he asserted.

The BJP president exhorted the workers to ensure a formidable victory for the party in the parliamentary polls. "It is also important for the country that BJP wins these elections... the win should be such that it shakes the opposition parties," Shah said.

He also lashed out at the Congress and said none of the party's leaders had the right to raise the Ram Janmabhoomi issue. "I have come to tell the people of Uttar Pradesh that BJP is committed to ensure that a grand temple is made at the Ram Janmabhoomi," Shah said.

"The Congress government had acquired 42 acres of land of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas... Nyas has asked that it be returned... we hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest and Lord Ram is installed in all his grandeur," he said.

...
Tags: amit shah, bjp, pm modi, 2019 general elections, mahagathbandhan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur


Latest From Nation

‘In the 05 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, not did we discuss anything about/related to it,’ Goa CM Manohar Parrikar wrote in the letter to Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Don't use visit to ailing person to feed political opportunism: Parrikar to Rahul

‘The change that people are witnessing in India is because of the power of the vote and not the power of Modi,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the event. (Photo: ANI)

We have shown how a majority government can take strong, big decisions: PM

The agency had carried out searches during which it found incriminating documents substantiating that the alleged fraud was going on for long in the government-run institute. (Photo: File)

CBI books HAL employees in Rs 13.28 crore fraud

‘An extremely educated and respected person like Tharoor always comes up with such kind of comments related to practices of the Hindu religion,’ BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said. (Photo: ANI)

Nalin Kohli slams Shashi Tharoor for jibe at UP CM's holy dip in Sangam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
 

In love with your Google Assistant?

Seems like many Indians find their Google Assistant to be their ideal life companion. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Don't use visit to ailing person to feed political opportunism: Parrikar to Rahul

‘In the 05 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, not did we discuss anything about/related to it,’ Goa CM Manohar Parrikar wrote in the letter to Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

We have shown how a majority government can take strong, big decisions: PM

‘The change that people are witnessing in India is because of the power of the vote and not the power of Modi,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the event. (Photo: ANI)

Nalin Kohli slams Shashi Tharoor for jibe at UP CM's holy dip in Sangam

‘An extremely educated and respected person like Tharoor always comes up with such kind of comments related to practices of the Hindu religion,’ BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi is Ram, Rahul is Ravan, Priyanka is Shurpanakha: BJP MLA

‘We all know that before Ram and Ravan fought in Lanka, Ravan sent his sister Shurpanakha,’ said BJP MLA Surendra Singh. (Photo: ANI | File)

'I don’t do caste politics like PM Modi': BJP's Rajveer Singh Diler

‘Elections are just around the corner, I request you all to please vote for BJP and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the second consecutive time,’ BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Diler was also heard saying. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham