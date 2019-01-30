search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

PM Modi is Ram, Rahul is Ravan, Priyanka is Shurpanakha: BJP MLA

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
This comes after a poster depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram was spotted in Patna.
‘We all know that before Ram and Ravan fought in Lanka, Ravan sent his sister Shurpanakha,’ said BJP MLA Surendra Singh. (Photo: ANI | File)
 ‘We all know that before Ram and Ravan fought in Lanka, Ravan sent his sister Shurpanakha,’ said BJP MLA Surendra Singh. (Photo: ANI | File)

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Hours after a poster depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram was spotted in Patna, a BJP legislator has called the Congress president "Raavan" and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "Surpanakha" – the demons from Hindu epic Ramayana.

Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Rohaniya constituency of Uttar Pradesh, said that the Congress party is like a broken ship and thus, can't win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

 

"We all know that before Ram and Ravan fought in Lanka, Ravan sent his sister Shurpanakha. It looks like (in upcoming Lok Sabha elections), Rahul will play the role of Ravan, while as Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making India proud across the world," Singh said on Tuesday.

Last week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed as the Congress party's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, an important battleground in general elections.

"Prime Minister Modi is Ram and Ravan is Rahul Gandhi, who has brought his sister Shurpanakha (Priyanka Gandhi) into politics. People can think that Ram has won. Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again. There is no doubt in this," he added.  

...
Tags: pm modi, bjp, rahul gandhi, congress, priyanka gandhi vadra
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

‘Elections are just around the corner, I request you all to please vote for BJP and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the second consecutive time,’ BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Diler was also heard saying. (Photo: ANI)

'I don’t do caste politics like PM Modi': BJP's Rajveer Singh Diler

‘His simplicity, his humbleness has to be really admired by all the Indians and the Goans,’ said Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo. (Photo: ANI)

Leaders like Rahul Gandhi required in Goa, India: BJP MLA Michael Lobo

The bench refused to stay the amendments to the SC/ST Act after senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for one of the petitioners who had challenged the changes made to the Act, sought an immediate stay on it. (Representational image)

SC once again refuses to stay amendments to SC/ST Act

Karti has sought permission to travel abroad from February 10 to 26 and again from March 23 to 31 for international tennis matches. (Photo: PTI | File)

‘Don't play around with the law’: SC to Karti Chidambaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
 

In love with your Google Assistant?

Seems like many Indians find their Google Assistant to be their ideal life companion. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'I don’t do caste politics like PM Modi': BJP's Rajveer Singh Diler

‘Elections are just around the corner, I request you all to please vote for BJP and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the second consecutive time,’ BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Diler was also heard saying. (Photo: ANI)

Leaders like Rahul Gandhi required in Goa, India: BJP MLA Michael Lobo

‘His simplicity, his humbleness has to be really admired by all the Indians and the Goans,’ said Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo. (Photo: ANI)

Will not be cowed down: Vijayvargiya on violence at Shah's rally in Bengal

The BJP has accused the Trinamool chief of unleashing ‘terror’ in the state and called her ‘Talibani Didi.’ (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah praise PM Modi for speaking in hindi in UN meetings

BJP is all set to contest the coming Lok Sabha election under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership (File Photo)

PM Modi says BJP will always protect interests of Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham