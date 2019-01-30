search on deccanchronicle.com
MLA Ch Malla Reddy boasts of land-grabbing TRS leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2019, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 12:29 am IST
The MLA was in conversation with residents while addressing civic issues.
MP Ch. Malla Reddy
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s Medchal MLA Ch. Malla Reddy, was heard admitting in a video recording that all land-grabbers are “our leaders”.

The MLA was in conversation with residents while addressing civic issues. While answering a question on illegal buildings, the legislator said, “Dongalu, land-grabbers andaru mana leaders a!I However he did not name any leaders.

 

The incident occurred on January 28, when a group of residents from Jawaharnagar met the legislator at his residence with a bunch of civic complaints, such as lack of power connectivity, bad roads and rampant illegal construction.

The conversation was being recorded, and the legislator is heard saying, “I know there are no electricity poles in Jawaharnagar, and there are several illegal buildings which will be demolished. Illegal construction of buildings is happening during night hours and the cheaters and land-grabbers are our leaders.” The video went viral in no time and netizens shared the conversation on the Tik Tok application. Tweeple called it an “honest confession”, and “secret out”.

When DC contacted the MLA, he denied making the statement. “I have seen the video. I never said land grabbers are our leaders. On Monday morning, I was listening to civic issues of the residents. I informed them about the rampant illegal construction in Jawaharnagar. It is seen that several builders are unauthorisedly constructing houses on government property during the night and selling them later at a low price. The buyer will be a victim as the district collector’s office will demolish such buildings.”

Tags: ch. malla reddy, telangana rashtra samithi


