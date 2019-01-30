search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

'I don’t do caste politics like PM Modi': BJP's Rajveer Singh Diler

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
BJP MLA Singh later denied saying that his speech was misconstrued.
‘Elections are just around the corner, I request you all to please vote for BJP and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the second consecutive time,’ BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Diler was also heard saying. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Elections are just around the corner, I request you all to please vote for BJP and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the second consecutive time,’ BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Diler was also heard saying. (Photo: ANI)

Jabalpur: In a bizarre incident, Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Diler was heard saying that "he does not do caste politics like Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The incident came to light after BJP legislator Rajveer Singh Diler's video went viral on social media.

 

Singh later denied saying that his speech was misconstrued.

Singh, while addressing a gathering at an event in Jabalpur on Tuesday for distribution of gas connection, can be heard saying: "I never do cast politics just the way as our Prime Minister does. For me, both Hindu and Muslim are equal. Nowadays, Muslims, don't think that if BJP comes to power they will be neglected. For the BJP, a person irrespective of caste, creed and religion is equal."

The BJP MLA also urged the public to vote for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Elections are just around the corner, I request you all to please vote for BJP and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the second consecutive time," he said.

...
Tags: pm modi, bjp, rajveer singh diler, jabalpur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur


Latest From Nation

‘We all know that before Ram and Ravan fought in Lanka, Ravan sent his sister Shurpanakha,’ said BJP MLA Surendra Singh. (Photo: ANI | File)

PM Modi is Ram, Rahul is Ravan, Priyanka is Shurpanakha: BJP MLA

‘His simplicity, his humbleness has to be really admired by all the Indians and the Goans,’ said Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo. (Photo: ANI)

Leaders like Rahul Gandhi required in Goa, India: BJP MLA Michael Lobo

The bench refused to stay the amendments to the SC/ST Act after senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for one of the petitioners who had challenged the changes made to the Act, sought an immediate stay on it. (Representational image)

SC once again refuses to stay amendments to SC/ST Act

Karti has sought permission to travel abroad from February 10 to 26 and again from March 23 to 31 for international tennis matches. (Photo: PTI | File)

‘Don't play around with the law’: SC to Karti Chidambaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
 

In love with your Google Assistant?

Seems like many Indians find their Google Assistant to be their ideal life companion. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Leaders like Rahul Gandhi required in Goa, India: BJP MLA Michael Lobo

‘His simplicity, his humbleness has to be really admired by all the Indians and the Goans,’ said Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo. (Photo: ANI)

Will not be cowed down: Vijayvargiya on violence at Shah's rally in Bengal

The BJP has accused the Trinamool chief of unleashing ‘terror’ in the state and called her ‘Talibani Didi.’ (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah praise PM Modi for speaking in hindi in UN meetings

BJP is all set to contest the coming Lok Sabha election under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership (File Photo)

PM Modi says BJP will always protect interests of Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Photo: AP)

PM Modi to appease voters, put reforms aside in pre-election budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham