Govt must focus more on farmers, say Congress leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Jan 30, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 12:49 am IST
The leaders also alleged that the government had not done any review.
Hyderabad: State governments should focus more on agriculture, said Congress leaders on Tuesday at the Congress Kisan Cell meeting of the Southern states held at Gandhi Bhavan.

The participants at the meeting said that crops in about 35,000 acres were damaged in Telangana state due to rains and demanded that the government immediately take necessary steps to help the farmers. The leaders also alleged that the government had not done any review.

 

Discussions were held on Minimum Support Price, Comprehensive Seed Policy, Crop insurance, Agriculture Commission, farmer suicides, land survey and records, support during natural calamities and welfare of farm labour.

All India Kisan Congress vice chairman M. Kodanda Reddy said, “It is the Congress that introduced farm loan waiver in the country. The insurance scheme that was introduced by the BJP government was helping insurance companies rather than farmers. The Congress had waived loans in a single settlement in the states of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.”

Chairman of All India Kisan Congress Mr Nana Patole said, “The Fasal Bima Yojana is meant to benefit the Reliance. In the BJP-ruled states, farmers were shot dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for Ambani and Adani. He will waive the loans of the richest people in the country but will not come forward to waive the loans of farmers struggling for their lives.”

