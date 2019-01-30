search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Ailing Parrikar presents Goa budget, says he's high on 'josh'

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
Total estimated expenditure on revenue account is Rs 13,308.26 crore, expenditure on capital account is Rs 4,987.45 crore, Parrikar said.
‘I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh,’ Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 ‘I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh,’ Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Panaji: Taking a swipe at his political opponents, ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Wednesday said he was high in 'spirit' and fully in his senses.

Parrikar, who is suffering from pancreatic ailment, presented a revenue surplus state budget sitting on his chair in the state Assembly, with a tube inserted through his nose.

 

His remarks came days after the opposition Congress said that while the BJP-led Goa administration has "collapsed" and the state's debt is mounting, the chief minister was asking about the "josh" among people in the state. "Pehle hosh me aao, baad me josh ki baat karo (first come to your senses and then talk about josh)," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar had said on Monday.

Taking on his opponents who had taken potshots at his remark, Parrikar on Wednesday said, "I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh".

While presenting the budget, Parrikar began his speech saying, "I bow before my motherland, Goa and Goemkarponn (Goanness)," and thanked people for their "continuous blessings" to him. "I will continue to serve the state till my last breath," he said.

Parrikar then tabled the budget which has total gross budgetary expenditure, including power purchase of Rs 19,548.69 crore as against Rs 17,123.98 crore for 2018-19, an increase of 14.16 per cent over last year. "Overall, for the year 2019-20, the annual financial statement indicates a revenue surplus since many years in succession. The revenue surplus is estimated at Rs 455.10 crore," he said.

As Parrikar's voice weakened while reading out the budget, Speaker Pramod Sawant intervened and said copies of the speech would be circulated among the House members.

The total estimated expenditure on revenue account is Rs 13,308.26 crore, while the expenditure on capital account is Rs 4,987.45 crore, Parrikar said in his speech. "There is an increase in the allocation for capital account expenditure by 18.29 per cent as compared to the budget estimate for last year, which was Rs 4,216.25 crore," he said.

He said with the budget, the government has continued to lay stress on agriculture, education, health, information technology, employment, infrastructure and overall sustainable economic development of the state.

...
Tags: manohar parrikar, goa budget, josh
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


Latest From Nation

‘The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is,’ Shah said. (Photo: PTI)

There will be a new PM every day if 'mahagathbandhan' comes to power: Amit Shah

‘In the 05 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, not did we discuss anything about/related to it,’ Goa CM Manohar Parrikar wrote in the letter to Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Don't use visit to ailing person to feed political opportunism: Parrikar to Rahul

‘The change that people are witnessing in India is because of the power of the vote and not the power of Modi,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the event. (Photo: ANI)

We have shown how a majority government can take strong, big decisions: PM

The agency had carried out searches during which it found incriminating documents substantiating that the alleged fraud was going on for long in the government-run institute. (Photo: File)

CBI books HAL employees in Rs 13.28 crore fraud



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
 

In love with your Google Assistant?

Seems like many Indians find their Google Assistant to be their ideal life companion. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

There will be a new PM every day if 'mahagathbandhan' comes to power: Amit Shah

‘The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is,’ Shah said. (Photo: PTI)

Don't use visit to ailing person to feed political opportunism: Parrikar to Rahul

‘In the 05 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, not did we discuss anything about/related to it,’ Goa CM Manohar Parrikar wrote in the letter to Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

We have shown how a majority government can take strong, big decisions: PM

‘The change that people are witnessing in India is because of the power of the vote and not the power of Modi,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the event. (Photo: ANI)

Nalin Kohli slams Shashi Tharoor for jibe at UP CM's holy dip in Sangam

‘An extremely educated and respected person like Tharoor always comes up with such kind of comments related to practices of the Hindu religion,’ BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi is Ram, Rahul is Ravan, Priyanka is Shurpanakha: BJP MLA

‘We all know that before Ram and Ravan fought in Lanka, Ravan sent his sister Shurpanakha,’ said BJP MLA Surendra Singh. (Photo: ANI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham