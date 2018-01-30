search on deccanchronicle.com
Sonia Gandhi likely to call meet of all anti-BJP parties

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jan 30, 2018, 2:11 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 2:11 am IST
Sources said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party sent a message expressing its inability to attend the meeting on Monday.
 Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Opposition seems to be finally getting its act together with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi likely to call for a meeting of all anti-BJP parties on February 1 after a similar meet at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar  on Monday.

Monday’s meeting called by Mr Pawar was also attended by Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, rebel JDU leader Sharad Yadav, CPM Rajya Sabha member T.K. Rangarajan and CPI leader D. Raja.

 

The Trinamul Congress, which is seen to be an important component of any Opposition platform, was interestingly conspicuous by its absence.

Sources said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party sent a message expressing its inability to attend the meeting on Monday. 

It might be recalled that the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had thrown her hat in the ring for the leader of any such Opposition platform. 

However, sources hinted that Mrs Gandhi was said to be more in favour of Mr Pawar as the leader of any broad-based Opposition alliance.

Tags: sonia gandhi, sharad pawar, farooq abdullah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




