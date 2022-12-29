  
Jagan red flags NFSA, says Andhra facing huge financial losses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 29, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 8:51 am IST
Jagan, who met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, explained to him about the impact of the faulty norms on AP state. .(File Photo: By arrangement)
 Jagan, who met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, explained to him about the impact of the faulty norms on AP state. .(File Photo: By arrangement)

Vijayawada: Listing the flaws and irrational clauses in the National Food Security Act, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy told the Centre on Wednesday that AP is being put to huge financial losses because of the faulty regulations.

Jagan, who met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, explained to him about the impact of the faulty norms on AP state. He said the Niti Ayog also had agreed with AP’s view and there was a need for urgent corrective steps from the Centre.

Because of the flaws in the law, some 56 lakh eligible families in AP are foregoing the benefits under the PMGKAY, the CM pointed out.

He said the state government has spent Rs 5,527 crore on this count so far. He sought allotment of 77000 tonnes of ration rice to AP out of the 3 lakh tonnes of ration rice getting stranded at the Centre every month.

Jagan urged the Prime Minister to grant 14 more medical colleges to the state as the state has only 12 MCs now and there are 26 districts after the reorganization, with each district having a population of 18 lakhs.

The CM also appealed to the Centre to allot mines to meet the iron ore requirement of the steel plant being built at Kadapa and extend its full cooperation to the proposed 76.9km Metro Rail Project in Visakhapatnam, for which a DPR has been submitted.

...
