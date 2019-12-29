Nation Politics 29 Dec 2019 'Our youth disl ...
Nation, Politics

'Our youth dislike casteism, nepotism': PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
He had also encouraged people to use one's mother tongue saying all progress is meaningless if one's mother tongue is neglected.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the youth for believing in the system and questioning it when it does not respond properly.

Addressing his last 'Mann ki Baat' of 2019, the prime minister said the youth hate anarchy and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism.

 

"Our youth believe in the system and have an opinion, and question when system does not respond properly. I consider this to be a good thing. "Our youth hate anarchy, instability and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism. Young India will play a key role in building modern India in the coming decade," PM Modi said on Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister also urged people to promote local products in their purchases. He also lauded Parliamentarians for making the Parliament session productive and breaking records of last 60 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights.

“Our new generation is an embodiment, a reflection of a new system, a new order, a new age, a new thought. These are the very people who have to elevate the country to greater heights,” the Prime Minister told listeners during Mann Ki Baat address.

Speaking during the 60th edition of the monthly radio broadcast, he said, "I extend my heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the arrival of the year 2020. One thing certain about the decade to come is, it will witness active contribution of those who were born in 21st century, in country's progress; these are people who are growing up, understanding the significant issues pertaining to this century."

He also outlined the talent of the younger generation and said, "All of us experience that this generation is extremely talented. It thrives on the dream to do something new, something different".

"Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself! I consider this attribute as a virtue", he added.

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address on November 24, Modi had announced the launch of 'Fit India School grading system' in schools across the country.

He had also encouraged people to use one's mother tongue saying all progress is meaningless if one's mother tongue is neglected.

The radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault,

'Maharashtra's fault is staying with bad leader': Amruta Fadnavis slams Sena

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say

Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at 88



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Maharashtra's fault is staying with bad leader': Amruta Fadnavis slams Sena

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault,

Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)

'Immediate action needed': Naqvi on UP cop's 'Go to Pak' comment

Union Minister for Minorities, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday demanded

In J&K 2020 holiday list, Sheikh Abdullah birth anniversary dropped

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dropped ex-chief minister Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary and Martyrs' Day from its list of public holidays for 2020, but October 26 which is observed as 'Accession Day' figures in it. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham