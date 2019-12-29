Nation Politics 29 Dec 2019 'Maharashtra� ...
Nation, Politics

'Maharashtra's fault is staying with bad leader': Amruta Fadnavis slams Sena

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
In her tweet, Amruta Fadnavis also tagged a news report in which she said that she won't back down in her criticism of Sena-led government.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault, "but staying with one is". (Photo: File)
 Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault, "but staying with one is". (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault, "but staying with one is".

The remark comes a week after she attacked state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while responding to her husband's tweet to condemn Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

 

"Having a bad leader was not Maharashtra's fault-But Staying with one is!" the former CM's banker wife said in a post on her Twitter handle on Saturday.

She ended her tweet with words "Jaago Maharashtra" (wake up Maharashtra). Her comments came days after the Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank, where Amruta Fadnavis holds a senior position, to a nationalised bank.

In her tweet, Amruta Fadnavis also tagged a news report in which she said that she won't back down in her criticism of the Sena-led government.

"The accounts were bagged by Axis bank much before I married Devendra.. during the tenure of the Congress-NCP regime. Private banks are also Indian banks and provide superior technological services. The government should think rationally. By doing this(shifting the accounts), they (the government) are trying to target Devendra and me," she told a national daily.

"Devendra never targeted people. This is against freedom of speech and both I and Devendra will not be silenced. If I feel there is something wrong or some decision impacts the people wrongly, then I will raise the issue," she further told the newspaper.

There have also been reports that Axis bank may lose Maharashtra police departments salary accounts, worth Rs 11,000 crore annually, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime mulling to transfer them to a public sector bank.

Last week, Amruta Fadnavis posted a tweet attacking Thackeray while responding to her husband's tweet to condemn Rahul Gandhi over his "My name is not Rahul Savarkar" remark.

Devendra Fadnavis had said Rahul Gandhi was nowhere close to even a single deed of Veer Savarkar.

Taking a cue from her husband's comment, Amruta Fadnavis taunted the Shiv Sena president, saying one cannot be a 'Thackeray' just by putting Thackeray after his name.

Hitting back, Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said Thackeray was living up to his name and Amruta Fadnavis was missing the point. Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis earlier also had a war of words on social media over reports that the Uddhav Thackeray government was planning to cut down around 1,000 trees in Aurangabad to build a memorial for Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government in Maharashtra last month after the Thackeray-led party parted ways with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: devendra fadnavis, amruta fadnavis, maharashtra government, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights. (Photo: File)

'Our youth dislike casteism, nepotism': PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say

Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at 88



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Our youth dislike casteism, nepotism': PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights. (Photo: File)

Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)

'Immediate action needed': Naqvi on UP cop's 'Go to Pak' comment

Union Minister for Minorities, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday demanded

In J&K 2020 holiday list, Sheikh Abdullah birth anniversary dropped

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dropped ex-chief minister Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary and Martyrs' Day from its list of public holidays for 2020, but October 26 which is observed as 'Accession Day' figures in it. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham